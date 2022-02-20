Study shows higher incidence of cancer among obese patients

Photo: Publicity/DINO

Research published by the scientific journal Nature Communications suggests that obesity produces cellular changes that promote the origin of carcinogenic tissues, that is, those that produce cancer cells. Obesity is a chronic disease and is directly related to at least 10% of cancer deaths in non-smokers worldwide.

According to the study, one of the hypotheses is that obesity raises insulin levels, a hormone that increases metabolism and cell duplication. Fat tissue also produces female hormones that are risk factors for developing breast cancer. Another point is the chronic inflammation caused by obesity, something that also increases the risk of developing cancers.

According to obesity specialist, bariatric and digestive system surgeon, Dr. José Alfredo Sadowski, obesity promotes several physical and metabolic changes that contribute not only to the development of different types of cancer but also to cardiovascular problems, diabetes, hypertension, among others. other comorbidities. “Today we see more studies pointing out the incidence of cancer cases in patients with obesity. During the pandemic we also saw how obesity became a risk factor for patients with COVID-19, who progressed more easily to severe forms of the disease”, comments Sadowski.

However, the doctor points out that obesity has effective and safe treatments such as bariatric surgery. The procedure is indicated when the patient meets some criteria such as Body Mass Index (BMI) between 35 and 40 kg/m² in the presence of comorbidities and above 40 kg/m² even without the presence of other diagnosed diseases; age and time of treatment.

“The main benefit of bariatric surgery, in addition to promoting weight loss, is to fight and control associated diseases and promote quality of life for patients. In addition to physical health, surgery also has good results in mental health. People with obesity face severe social stigma, difficult access to the job market, and other types of social stigma due to prejudice due to being overweight.

Breast cancer – According to the radiologist Dr. Cristiane Spadoni, epidemiological studies compiled by the National Cancer Institute (Inca) show the importance of cultural and lifestyle factors, with 5% to 10% hereditary and 20% to 50% attributed to modifiable risk factors, including physical inactivity and nutritional choices that lead to obesity. According to her, the increase in abdominal fat increases the risk for more aggressive tumors.

“The risk of developing postmenopausal breast cancer is increased by obesity. In addition, there is a reduction in survival despite appropriate treatment, more complications during surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and greater local recurrence. There is also an increased probability for having a larger, metastatic tumor resistant to endocrine therapy and advanced disease at the time of diagnosis”, explains Cristiane Spadoni.

Genome and obesity – Another study published by researchers at King’s College London last month found that scientists found 74 new regions of the human genome linked to obesity.

The researchers correlated the rest of the process of breaking down a food into energy – metabolism – with specific areas of the volunteers’ genetic map. These remnants are called metabolites and some of them are directly linked to the instant well-being provided after a meal, while others are linked to the main physiological processes of the body and that interfere with its balance.

“This is very early research, but in the future these findings could help develop approaches to maintaining a healthy weight that take into account a person’s genetic profile,” comments Sadowski. “A greater understanding of why metabolism and nutrient needs differ between individuals, considering intrinsic factors such as genetics, epigenetics, microbiome and environmental factors such as diet, physical activity, mental health and exposure to the environment will allow for more personalized strategies for reduce obesity-related breast cancer”, says Cristiane Spadoni.

Obesity grows in Brazil – The latest edition of the National Health Survey (PNS) points to the growth in the rate of overweight and obesity. According to the data, 96 million people, or about 60.3% of the adult population in Brazil, are overweight. Specifically on obesity, the prevalence rate in adult men is 22.8% and 30.2% in women.

Criteria for indicating bariatric surgery – In Brazil, bariatric surgery may be indicated when patients meet criteria for weight, age and/or associated diseases. Patients with a Body Mass Index (BMI) above 40 kg/m² are eligible, regardless of the presence of comorbidities; BMI between 35 and 40 kg/m² in the presence of comorbidities; BMI between 30 and 35 kg/m² in the presence of comorbidities that must be classified as “severe” by a specialist doctor in the respective area of ​​the disease.

Age is also a factor to be analyzed. Patients between 18 and 65 years old are not restricted. Above 65 years, the patient must undergo an individual evaluation. In patients under 16 years of age, the Bariatric Consensus recommends that the operation must be consented to by the family or legal guardian and they must accompany the patient during the recovery period.