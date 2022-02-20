Submarino and Americanas suffer virtual attack and are out of the air

In a statement, companies, which belong to the same group, said that there is no evidence that the attack compromised the database.

MÔNICA ZARATTINI/ ESTADÃO CONTENT Companies’ e-commerce servers were preventively disabled



Users trying to access company websites Submarine and American reported difficulties this Saturday morning, 19. At around 9 am, the site DownDetector, which compiles reports and complaints of instability, registered 71 complaints in Brazil about the Submarino website. Americanas is not monitored by the platform, but was criticized by consumers on social networks. Around noon, the Submarino website presented error messages while the Americanas website showed instability. The two companies are part of the same group, Americanas SA. In a note, the company clarified that it decided to preventively suspend part of the virtual commerce servers after a virtual attack. In addition, the group says there is no evidence of compromise of the customer database. “(Americanas SA) preventively suspended part of the servers of the e-commerce environment in the early hours of this Saturday (19/02), as soon as it identified a risk of unauthorized access. The environments were normalized at 15:16 on the same day and there is no evidence of compromise of the databases. The physical stores did not have their activities interrupted and remained operating normally”, says the statement.