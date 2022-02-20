Submarino and Americanas suffer virtual attack and are out of the air

UPDATE 02/19/2022 17:55: Americanas SA contacted the Canaltech on Saturday afternoon (19) confirming the normalization of the systems and the non-identification of data leaks after the attack:

Americanas informs that it preventively suspended part of the servers of the e-commerce environment in the early hours of this Saturday (19/02), as soon as it identified a risk of unauthorized access. The environments were normalized at 15:16 and there is no evidence of compromise of the databases.

Physical stores did not have their activities interrupted and remained operating normally

Original Matter

Since the early hours of Saturday (19), the Submarino and Americanas sites, both belonging to the e-commerce Americanas SAold B2W, are down. Apparently, the problem is related to an attack carried out by the cybercriminal group Lapsus Group, responsible for the invasion of the Brazilian Ministry of Health in 2021.

According to monitoring website Down Detector, problems on the Submarino began to be reported at 00:00, with a tweet from the profile Soufiane Tahiri posting the message shared in the cybercriminal group Lapsus Group commenting on the crash of the sites at 3:00.

When trying to access both sites at 11 am this Saturday (19), both returned errors, with no product appearing. Sites such as Shoptime and Soubarato, also from Americanas SA, are working normally.

The possible impacts of the incident are not yet known. O Canaltech contacted the press office of Americanas SA, which at 1 pm on Saturday (19) returned the following position:

The group responsible for the attack on the Submarino also attacked the Ministry of Health

The Lapsus Group, apparently responsible for the problems on the Submarino and Americanas, was also the author of the attack on the Brazilian Ministry of Health in early December last year; and was the cause of instabilities in the ConectSUS application, which left it down for weeks.

The cybercriminal group also claims to have been responsible for the instability that Claro’s mobile services suffered on December 27 and 29, 2021, even generating a notification from Procon-SP to the company.