Summer red: we tasted 16 wines that go well with hot days – Paladar

These are the white wines that match the summer. So dictate the rules. But it is worth challenging them and opting for a red also on the hottest days of the season. It’s worth noting that not just any red will marry the heat. The way is to bet on lighter wines, with few tannins and lower alcohol content, such as 16 labels tasted in this tasting.

Who said red wine doesn’t go with summer? Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

In common, they are reds made with varieties such as pinot noir, dolcetto, gamay or country, among other grapes that give rise to less full-bodied drinks. The way in which the winemaker makes the red also matters: if the idea is to extract more of the grape components or to spend a long time in new oak barrels, it is better to leave it in the cellar, waiting for the colder days. But those wines with less passage through barrels, or even made only in stainless steel tanks, are fresher and fruitier, which match the season.

Some are even called glup glup, for the ease of drinking one glass after another. Choosing to taste the drink a little colder is also a good option – leave the bottle in the fridge for two hours and serve immediately. If it’s too cold, which makes it difficult to feel its aromas, just wait a while and the temperature will rise quickly, revealing more fruity notes.

To facilitate the choice, the 16 wines were divided into three categories. In the first one – beach or pool – are those lighter and unpretentious labels. Then there are the reds that match the season: they are also light, but they go well with a meal or a moment not so relaxed as by the water. In third are those that are not so light, do well on the hottest days, but would also do well in early autumn.

Relação brings 16 reds that go very well – yes – with the hot days of the season Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

Check out the wines tasted blindly (without knowing which label corresponds to which wine) on a very hot afternoon, by Felipe Campos, professor at The Wine School, and Suzana Barelli, wine columnist taste.

Beach or the pool

Put on Livery! 2020

Burgenland, Austria (R$189, at Cave Leman)

The Austrian representative of this panel is made with the zweigelt (70%) and saint laurent (30%) varieties. On the palate, it stands out for its tearing acidity, which hides the sugar. Very light, with acidic red fruit, almost without tannin. It has 11.8% alcohol.

Tenacious 2019

Itata Valley, Chile (R$109, at Qualimpor)

Project by Miguel Torres winery to value small producers, who cultivate ancestral vineyards in southern Chile. This is a cinsault, which comes from the vineyards of José Miguel Castilho. With a medium intensity ruby ​​color, it has a pleasant aroma of fresh and ripe strawberry, with other fresh red berries and pepper. It is light, with good acidity, a lot of freshness and a light spicy on the palate. It has 13% alcohol.

Tenacious 2019 Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

Unliter Costa Tuscany 2019

Tuscany, Italy (R$249, the 1 liter bottle, at Wines 4U)

Cut from the alicante nero, alicante bouschet and carignan varieties, this red follows biodynamic rules. With a lighter ruby ​​color, it has aromas that indicate a certain evolution, such as leather, which predominates, with little room for red fruits. On the palate, it has a light body, to drink more unpretentiously, and with high acidity, which will harmonize with a salami by the pool. It has 12% alcohol

Marselan Campaign 2018

Campanha Gaúcha, Brazil (R$105, at Salton)

Red that aims to express the characteristics of the marselan grape, made without passing through wood, only focusing on the fruit. It is very fragrant in aromas, with more acidic flowers and red fruits. Light-bodied, it is very fresh, with light but present tannins and good persistence. It has 12.5% ​​alcohol.

Mario Primo 2019

Tuscany, Italy (R$136.45, at Vinci)

With a rounder bottle, this Piccini red has an almost orange ruby ​​color of medium intensity. In terms of aromas, it resembles more evolved fruit, perhaps indicating an older vintage. It is saline, slightly herbaceous, with notes of sage and a hint of sweetness on the palate. It lacks a little acidity. It has 12% alcohol.

Good End 2020

Languedoc, France (R$115, at De la Croix)

Domaine Rimbert’s natural wine, made with muscat noir and syrah, brings fragrant aromas that even refer to a white wine. It is very floral, reminiscent of a lady of the night, with a fruity touch. Light-bodied, very few tannins, fresh, balanced. It has 12.5% ​​alcohol

match the season

Creole 2019

Itata, Chile (R$399, at Le Petit Sommelier)

Made with the Cinsault and País varieties, this red is part of the Morandé Adventures project, in which the winery’s winemakers are free to create their wines. It was the best tasting, with a medium intensity ruby ​​color, aromas of red fruits such as cherries and strawberries, a touch of spice and pepper. Light to medium body, light tannins, even present, balanced and very persistent. It has 12.5% ​​alcohol.

Creole 2019 Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

Avalanche Printemps 2019

Beaujolais, France (R$295, at Cellar)

In the Fleurie appellation, Marc Delienne elaborates this beaujolais of medium intensity ruby ​​color, fragrant, with floral aromas and lots of red fruit. Light bodied, it has lighter tannins, very balanced and fresh. It has 14% alcohol.

Via Revolucionaria La C. Grande 2019

Mendoza, Argentina (R$196, at Vinho Mix)

Beautiful wine by the irreverent winemaker Matias Michelini, in the Passionate Wine project, made with the Criolla Grande grape. With a ruby-orange color, it brings saline and mineral notes, with tropical fruits, reminiscent of acerola, with a citrus touch. Light-bodied, it has good tension on the palate, persistent and with a slightly salty finish. It has 11% alcohol.

Country Viejo 2020

Maule, Chile (R$133, at World Wine)

Tasty and fresh red, with many notes of cherry and fresh red fruits, with a light touch of spice, made by the Bouchon winery in southern Chile. With light to medium body, it has few tannins, and a toasted touch on the palate. Fresh and persistent. It has 13% alcohol.

Country Viejo 2020 Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

Beaujolais Villages Louis Latour 2020

Beaujolais, France (R$157, at Inovini)

Beaujolais of medium intensity ruby ​​color, with aromas that recall an unexpected soursop and also red fruits, with a lot of acidity. With medium intensity body, even though the aromas have indicated a lighter wine, with few tannins, but firmer, very fresh, persistent and balanced. It has 13.5% alcohol.

Take it, but not much

Eric Rominger Pinot Noir 2020

Alsace, France (R$269, at Belle Cave)

With a medium intensity ruby ​​color, this pinot noir brings aromas of red fruits mixed with notes that refer to the earth (the so-called sous bois). On the palate, it has a light to medium body, with some tannin present and firm, balanced, even with a hint of alcohol above, and with a light toast at the end. It has 13.5% alcohol.

Barbera d’Alba Massolino 2019

Piedmont, Italy (R$327, at Zahil)

This barbera from Serralunga d’Alba has a medium intensity ruby ​​color, with aromas reminiscent of red fruits, with black, like plums, and red. Medium-bodied, light tannins, but present, very fresh, due to the high acidity, it has a hint of alcohol. It has 14% alcohol.

Coteaux Bourguignons 2016

Burgundy, France (R$259.76, at Mistral)

Red by Joseph Drouhin, which combines pinot noir (with 65%) and gamay (35%). It has a medium intensity ruby ​​color, with a light toast in the aromas, reminiscent of caramels, ripe, intense and almost sweet red fruits. On the palate, it is balanced, with little tannin and good acidity. It has 13% alcohol.

Koyle Costa Pinot Noir 2018

Colchagua, Chile (R$199, at Setwines)

In Paredones, with a strong influence from the Pacific, are the vineyards of this ruby-colored pinot noir, with more intense red fruit aromas, a floral touch and a sour bois. Medium-bodied, present tannins, and a pleasant toasted finish. It brings good freshness and persistence. It has 14% alcohol.

Un Bon Petit Rouge Between Copains 2020

Côtes Catalanes, France (R$94, at Winebrands)

The label invites a conversation on this wine from the south of France, in the Roussillon region, made with grenache noir and carignan. It presents a more intense ruby ​​color, with notes of more ripe red fruits, herbs, with more present and more alcoholic tannins. It has good persistence, with a note of pepper in the aftertaste. It has 13% alcohol.