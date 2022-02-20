Support from Military Police officers demonstration worries government of MG – Gerais

Military police repressed teachers on strike and now, with the support of officers, they will be on the streets for salary recomposition (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DAPress)

The unprecedented adhesion of officers, delegates and heads of the social defense and public security forces to the demonstration for the salary recomposition scheduled for this Monday (2/21), at Praça da Estação, in Belo Horizonte, exacerbates the concern of the Minas Gerais government, having parallel only with the Minas Gerais Military Police strike of 1997, which ended with the siege of the command and the death of Corporal Valrio. what do sources linked to the movement and institutions and corporations in the sector evaluated by the report of the State of Mines.

According to the movement’s calculations, it is estimated that between 10,000 and 20,000 civil servants will participate in the demonstration, coming from different parts of the state. From the countryside alone, 80 buses and more than 40 vans are expected, arriving from this Saturday (2/19), not counting private cars and employees from the cities of Greater BH.

“The governor promised to recompose inflation in installments. We all had patience. We were dry-swallowing his transmissions during working hours, saying that he was catching up on the bills, the holes in the state, but the water got in the nose. , said an active-duty military police officer who spoke to the reporter on condition of anonymity.

In social networks, several military police, civil police, military firefighters and penal police have criticized the government and openly demanded the recomposition of inflation in the last seven years.

“When we, officers, get into a movement like that, we end up breaking the hierarchical chain. It’s bad, because we ourselves lost that strict control of the troop. of loss of control. a path of no return”, says the official.

A criminal police officer from a municipality in the Zona da Mata who also spoke to the reporter says that public employees of corporations and institutions were allocated to rent a bus and head to the capital, at 3:00 am on the 21st.

“Military, civil and criminal police officers are traveling together in the same bus with their own resources, without the help of unions or politicians. clerks and police officers. We see Zema as a good governor for the state, but not for the civil servants”, says the criminal police officer.

At the end of 2020, the governor sent Bill nº 1,451/20 to the Assembly, which provided for a 41% recomposition, divided into three installments, 13% in July 2020, 12% in September 2021 and 12% in September 2020. 2022

Among the movement’s supporters, state deputy Sergeant Rodrigues (PTB) says that the troop’s patience with the governor is over and that the results that brought Minas Gerais the title of safer state will begin to decline with a kind of standard operation.

State deputy sergeant Rodrigues says that patience is over: ‘The officers never supported a movement, not even in 1997’ (photo: Cristina Horta/EM/DA Press – 07/27/2016)

“The government has to honor the two installments that are still missing from salary recomposition and not make politics with its promises. What will happen now, in addition to the demonstration, an impact on work. Police will fulfill their duty, but within the minimum If the speed on the street is 40 km/h, the vehicle goes at that speed. The business of using its own phone to receive data, send photos of incidents is over, the agility to respond to occurrences is over”, said Rodrigues.

The parliamentarian, who took part in the 1997 strike movement, warns that even at that time there was no support from public security officials and leaders, not wanting to say that there is a possibility of violence, however.

“We know how a movement like this starts, but we cannot guarantee how it will end. I just alerted the government secretary (Igor Eto) that the movement will be huge and that it has the support of active-duty officers, which is unprecedented. the government that he vetoed the two installments (of the readjustment), and we demand that he honor his commitment. It will be a very exhausting move for the government”, evaluates the parliamentarian.

The report sent questions about security schemes for the day and negotiations with the protesting categories, but has not yet received a response. In a note, the state government informed that it inherited this salary gap and that it has the approval of the recovery regime to be able to grant the inflationary recomposition.

Government Note

“The Government of Minas maintains an open dialogue with all categories, taking into account the needs of servers and the important work provided by them to the State. 13% readjustment is granted for security forces.

With the adhesion to the RRF, a project that awaits analysis by the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), the State will be able to apply the inflation recomposition in the salaries of all categories of civil servants, and continue to pay the inherited debts, as transfers to municipalities and judicial deposits.

Currently, mandatory State expenditures exceed 100% of the collection in most years and it is expected that they remain close to this level. The Government of Minas has been dedicated to achieving, even in this scenario, bring improvements to the servers, as it recognizes the valuable work they provide.”

PMMG strike of 1997

The Minas Gerais Military Police strike of 1997 is considered the biggest strike movement in the history of the police. It was motivated by an 11% salary increase granted by the then governor Eduardo Azeredo (PSDB) to officers (lieutenant, captain, major, lieutenant colonel and colonel), to the detriment of soldiers (soldier, corporal, sergeant and sublieutenant).

The reaction was immediate. The next day, two mattresses were burned in one of the Shock Battle’s dormitories. On June 13, 700 police marched to the door of the Palácio da Liberdade, then the seat of government. With their backs to the place, the soldiers sang the national anthem and knelt down to pray the Our Father.

The following week, a fixed bonus of R$102 was offered – up to 20% for the lowest salaries. The proposal was rejected and on the 24th, the military once again marched to the palace, in a march that ended with the participation of 4,000 men from the Military Police and 700 investigators from the Civil Police. At the site, they found barriers formed by military personnel from the interior. The weather heated up and the protesters were preparing to invade the place when Corporal Valrio dos Santos Oliveira, 36, was shot in the head.

The soldier had climbed a wall to ask his colleagues to calm down, when he was hit. He died four days later. The shooting was attributed to soldier Wedson Campos Gomes, 30, sentenced to eight years in prison. The soldier never claimed responsibility, saying that he shot in the air, not against his colleague. The strike ended two days later, with the increase of the fixed allowance to R$200.