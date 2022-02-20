Technology boosts jobs in medium-sized cities in the country – Economy

The growth of formal employment in the country last year presented a particularity. Medium-sized cities, which are starting to invest in attracting technologyfared better, in percentage terms, than most major capitals.

Taking into account cities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants, the champions in job creation (difference between hiring and firing) were Osasco (SP), with an increase of 16% compared to 2020 and a balance of 24 thousand jobs, and New Hamburg (RS), up 12% and a balance of 7,740 jobs.

O total of vacancies in Brazil grew by 7% last yearwith the generation of 2.7 million formal jobs.

The two leaders had their performances driven by the technologywhich took off during the pandemic with the online sales, delivery services, call centers and infrastructure for home office.

Of the 20 municipalities with the highest growth listed by the caged, the Ministry of Labor’s employment register, only four are capital cities. The best placed was Palmas (TO), in 14th position.

“This movement shows that the country continues on a trajectory of deconcentration of economic activity and generation of labor”, he says. Hélio Zylberstajnteacher of Faculty of Economics and Administration (FEA/USP). “That’s good because it’s distributing more economic space.”

In absolute numbers, Sao Paulo goes on top, with 336.8 thousand open positions8.12% more than in 2020, followed by eight other capitals: Rio de Janeirowith growth of 4.88%, Belo Horizonte (6.47%), Brasilia (7.15%), Curitiba (6.06%), strength (5.94%), goiânia (8.01%), manaus (8.69%) and savior (5.69%).

incentives

THE pandemic and its impacts guided, in a way, the opening of jobs in 2021. Cities with a high rate of technology companies and with manufacturers of items whose importation became more difficult fared relatively better.

the leap of online salesdelivery services and call centers to support these services helped Osasco (SP) to be the city that grew the most in terms of job creation (see table). In 2021, the city recorded a record balance of 24 thousand jobs, informs Gerson Pessoa, Secretary of Technology and Development. The result is credited to the arrival of large technology groups that today employ 42,000 people.

Known until a few years ago as the national capital of footwear, New Hamburg (RS) has diversified its activities and today has as its biggest employer the SX business. Santander’s remote service center arrived in the second half of 2020 and employs 4,800 people. THE Mayor of Novo Hamburgo, Fátima Daudtsays that the city has been adopting several actions to attract companies, such as the installation of a Technological Innovation Center. Another measure is debureaucratization to undertake. “It took 480 days to open a company in 2016; today, with software development, it takes three hours,” he says.

The Center will act, for example, in the training of manpower to technology companies and also footwear that maintain their development centers in the city.

The largest manufacturer in the industry, riverside, hired 500 employees in 2021. The group has a factory in the city and another nine in the state. “In March we will inaugurate the 11th, in Candelaria”, informs the president of the company, Roberto Argent. “We need to expand (production) to serve both the domestic and foreign markets, which are demanding more elaborate products, with more details and overlapping parts, and these products require more manpower.”

The new branch will have 50 direct workers, a number that should increase to 180 in the first year, in addition to 1,500 outsourced workers for sewing and assembling shoes.

imported

In the opinion of the senior economist at LCA Consultants, Cosmo Donato, cities with a vocation for the footwear, textile and clothing industries also performed well. They had idle capacity and, faced with the sudden demand for various products, they were able to meet the market.

“Global supply chain problems, lack of containersships and the high cost of freight made imports difficult, and the local industry in these segments was able to quickly increase production to meet the lack of the international market and contributed to hiring”, says Donato.

France, the largest footwear hub in São Paulo, ranked 10th with a 10.3% increase in vacancies. Second Carlos Tavaresregional director of finance at the Center of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Ciesp)of the balance of 3.66 thousand industrial jobs in the city, 65% came from the footwear industry.