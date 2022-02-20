Tensions in Ukraine grow with explosions, death of soldiers and mortar fire at minister

Amid the tension of a possible Russian invasion, residents of Donetsk, a city in eastern Ukraine controlled by separatists, said they heard a sequence of explosions on Saturday night (19), in Brazil, and already early Sunday (20), in the eastern European country.

The explosions were reported by Reuters, which did not specify, based on reports from residents, about the origin of the attacks. Local separatist authorities and the Ukrainian government have not yet commented on the alleged shootings.

The tension surrounding the imminent Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory ended on Saturday with the death of two Ukrainian soldiers who were on the front lines against the conflicts sparked by pro-Russian separatist groups.

In more than a month of crisis between the two countries, these were the first military casualties. Another four Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the clashes and are hospitalized. Their health status was not reported.

The G7, which brings together the world’s most industrialized economies, called on Saturday that “Moscow choose the path of diplomacy” and “substantially withdraw military forces from Ukraine’s borders and fully respect international commitments.”

“As a first step, we expect Russia to implement the announced reduction of its military activities along Ukraine’s borders. We have not seen any evidence of this reduction,” reads an excerpt from the organization’s statement, emphasizing that Russia will be judged based on its actions.

Attack on Minister and Journalists

Denys Monastyrskiy, Ukraine’s interior minister, and a group of journalists were hit by mortar fire in the east of the country on Saturday, according to CNN International.

No one was injured by the approximately 12 mortar rounds that fell a few meters from the group.

Monastyrskiy told a press conference after the fact that the Russian army was advancing on Ukrainian territory.

The Ukrainian minister also stressed that “70 violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded by the Russian occupation forces, 60 of which using weapons prohibited by the Minsk accords”.

