The Discovery of Pluto and One of Astronomy’s Most Wonderful Mistakes

Who said that science doesn’t make mistakes? In fact, mistakes are an important part of it, as long as we can learn from them. A good example of this occurred when one of the most wonderful mistakes made possible the discovery of Pluto, 92 years ago.

This story began as soon as Johann Galle first observed Neptune, in the same region where Urbain Le Verrier had predicted a celestial body that gravitationally interfered with Uranus’ orbit would be found. In the years that followed, it was noticed that observations of Neptune didn’t quite fit in with its calculated orbit. It was then assumed that there could be another body, even further away, disturbing Neptune’s orbit.

publicity

The possibility of the existence of the so-called “Planet X” was speculated for several years, until the astronomer Percival Lowell decided that he would find the ninth planet in the Solar System.

Percival Lowell (1855 – 1916). Image: James E. Purdy

Lowell was an American millionaire, born into a distinguished Boston family. He graduated in Mathematics, but decided to invest his life and part of his fortune in astronomy. At the end of the 19th century he set up the Lowell Observatory, where he devoted himself to the observations of Mars and to what would be the great challenge of his life.

In 1906, Lowell began a major project: discovering Planet X. The idea would be to use the laws of Newtonian mechanics to calculate the supposed planet’s position from its gravitational interference with Neptune and Uranus. But to do those calculations, Lowell needed a computer.

Or rather, a computer, the name given to professionals, usually women, hired to perform and validate repetitive or complex mathematical calculations. A very large task could be subdivided among several “computers”, generating a result in less time.

Elizabeth Langdon Williams She was one of those great women who got little recognition in life. She was one of the first women to complete a degree in physics at MIT. Her dedication and skill with mathematics were certainly decisive in Percival Lowell’s hiring her to work as the observatory’s computer.

Elizabeth Williams, the “computer” at Lowell Observatory. Image: wikimedia.org

There, Elizabeth Williams performed the mathematical calculations that told Lowell where to look for the unknown planet. The search was carried out using the most modern technology of the time, by comparing photographic plates of the same region of the sky taken on different days.

Percival Lowell observing Venus from his observatory. Image: Lowell Observatory

Lowell devoted the last 8 years of his life to the search for Planet X, but sadly died in 1916 without achieving that goal. With the death of the founder and main funder of the Lowell Observatory, the search for the ninth planet was interrupted and was only resumed in 1929, with the arrival at the observatory of a young and promising astronomer: Clyde Tombaugh.

Tombaugh was just 23 years old when he joined the Lowell Observatory. The young telescope builder was tasked with continuing Lowell’s most important project: the discovery of Planet X.

Following the calculations made by Elizabeth Williams, Tombaugh spent about a year dedicated to this task, until on February 18, 1930, he found something moving in two photographs taken a few days earlier. It was him, the much sought after ninth planet in the Solar System.

Within days, news of Tombaugh’s discovery had spread around the world. It even reached the ears of the young Venetia Burney in Oxford, England. Only 11 years old at the time, she, who was fascinated by Astronomy and Mythology, suggested, in conversation with her grandfather, that that cold and distant planet should be named after the invisible Roman god of the underworld: Pluto.

Pluto recorded in two separate images on January 23 and 29, 1930. From these images Clyde Tombaugh discovered the ninth planet in the Solar System. Image: Lowell Observatory

His grandfather took the suggestion to an astronomer friend who telegraphed the idea to Lowell Observatory. Tombaugh, who had already received more than a thousand name suggestions, was very fond of Venetia’s idea. In addition to its mythological suitability, the name Pluto also began with the letters “P” and “L”, the initials of the main creator of that quest and founder of the Observatory, Percival Lowell.

By now, you might be wondering: Where is the error in this epic and fantastical story of the discovery of Pluto? The mistake is there at the beginning, in Lowell’s motivation to start this quest. It so happens that Pluto was not responsible for the gravitational perturbations of Uranus and Neptune, as Percival Lowell imagined.

Read more:

Pluto was too small for that, and in fact, there wasn’t even such a disturbance. The observed orbits of Uranus and Neptune did not match because Neptune’s mass was calculated wrong. Something that was only noticed in 1992, with the data sent by Voyager-2.

Pluto isn’t even considered a planet anymore, but it was coincidentally the right time and place to be discovered, in an epic finale to this fantastic story, which featured Percival Lowell’s doggedness, Elizabeth Williams’ precision, excellence of Clyde Tombaugh and one of the most wonderful mistakes in the history of astronomy.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!