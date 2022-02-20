The Economist: Invading or Not, Putin Will Sing Victory Anyway

The news seemed encouraging. In an appearance on state TV on February 14, Vladimir Putin he muttered a succinct “good” about his chancellor’s proposal that, despite Western warnings about an invasion of Ukraine, diplomacy should continue. A day later, the Russian Defense Ministry said some of the 180,000 troops stationed at the Ukrainian borders would be sent back to barracks after completing military exercises which Moscow said was the reason they were there from the start.

Authorities – and markets – breathed a little relief. But intelligence data soon showed that while some units were moving, many others were preparing for combat. With similar candor that threw Putin off balance, many Western security officials accused him of lying, redoubling their warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. Even if the troops retreat, the crisis will not end. And whatever happens, Putin has harmed his country by designing it.

Many observers would disagree with this assessment. Without firing a shot, they point out, Putin has placed himself in the global spotlight, proving that Russia matters again. He destabilized the Ukraine and instilled in everyone the idea that the future of the country is his business. He could still win concessions from NATO for avoiding war. And domestically, it underlined its statism and created a distraction from economic hardship and repression against opposition figures such as Alexei Navalni, who this week was once again dragged into court.

Still, these gains are tactical. Even if Putin won them over, in a more lasting and strategic sense, he lost ground. One reason for this is that, despite all eyes being on Putin, he has incited his opponents.

Led by Joe Bidenwho once called Putin a “murderer” and abhors the man who tried to oust him from the presidency, the West has agreed to threaten a package of sanctions tougher than those in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.

PURPOSE

NATO, disqualified by the French president, who in 2019 claimed the alliance had been “brain dead”, has found renewed purpose in protecting its flanks close to Russia. Having always preferred to keep their distance, Sweden and Finland will be able to join NATO. Germany, which foolishly encouraged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, accepted that Russian gas is a risk factor it will have to deal with, that an invasion would end the project. If Putin predicted that his threats would be answered with mere sound bites, he was wrong.

Ukraine has really suffered. But the crisis has also affirmed popular sentiment among Ukrainians that their fate is on the side of the West. It is true that Putin has extracted assurances that Ukraine will never join the NATO, but they are cheap guarantees, for Ukraine’s accession has always been a remote possibility. What matters most is that, having been neglected in recent years, Ukraine is enjoying unprecedented diplomatic and military support from the West. These ties forged in the crisis will not suddenly dissolve if Russian forces retreat. Again, this is the opposite of what Putin intended.

It is also true that Putin has put European security on the agenda, including discussions about missiles and military exercises. But such negotiations would be in everyone’s interest because they reduce the risk of conflict. If win-win negotiations count as victories for Putin, let more happen.

Putin’s most intriguing defeat is at home. Russia tried to build a strong economy. It increased its reserves and reduced the dollar share of its reserves. It reduced dependence on foreign capital companies and worked hard to build a stock of technology (in all areas, from chips to applications, including the internet itself). The country has also approached Chinahoping to find an alternative buyer for the hydrocarbons that remain its main source of foreign exchange.

While these actions alleviated the damage of Western sanctions, they did not eliminate it. The EU still buys 27% of all Russian exports; China, about half of that. The Force of Siberia pipeline, when completed in 2025, will take to China only a fifth of the amount of gas that goes to Europe.

ISOLATION

In the event of a serious conflict, sanctions on Swift banking transactions in Russian banks would isolate the country’s financial system. Restrictions on imports similar to those applied against Huawei would pose enormous difficulties for Russian technology companies.

Putin can either live with this interdependence or turn even more towards China. But that would doom Russia to become a minority partner in an unsentimental regime that sees it as a diplomatic auxiliary and a backward source of cheap commodities. Such a yoke would irritate Putin.

This alliance of autocrats would also take a psychological toll on the Russia. It would demonstrate Putin’s dependence on the siloviki, the security commanders who see Ukrainian democracy and closer relations with the West as a threat to their ability to control and plunder Russia.

It would be another sign that they have lost to liberal capitalists and technocrats – who are the other pillar of the Russian state. More excellent and brilliant minds would be lost; others would give up. Stagnation and resentment would forge opposition that would likely be met with intensified brutality.

What if Putin, aware of all this, invades? That could still be the dire outcome of the crisis, as each side seeks to outmaneuver the other. This week, the Russian parliament urged Putin to recognize self-declared “republics” in the Donbas region, which lay claim to large swaths of territory they do not currently control — adding yet another trigger for Putin to pull at his leisure.

In addition to devastating Ukraine, war would harm Russia far more than the threat of war. The West would become more united and determined to turn its back on Russian gas; Ukraine would become an open wound, sucking in Russian money and men; and Putin would become a pariah. Russia itself would be plagued by sanctions and by an even deeper deepening of autarky and repression.

Putin has placed himself at a crossroads. He can attack. But even a retreat now, with its thwarted ambitions, can only lead to an attack later. By rising up against the threat he poses, the West has the best chance of dissuading him from the fateful choice. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL