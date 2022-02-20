It had everything to end well, Vladimir Putin’s military escalation on the border with the neighboring country, until Jair Bolsonaro, the executioner of the Planalto, and his entourage of useless people stepped on Russian soil and threw everything down, putting peace in the country at risk. Europe.

Queiroz’s friend and the hate office, supported by other Bolsonarist sycophants, such as the former minister of fires, Ricardo Salles, involved with illegal loggers up to his neck, spread false news, in the opposite direction.

They said that the chloroquine devotee had convinced the Russian proto-dictator not to invade Ukraine, in exchange for the early treatment formula, which saved millions of lives in Brazil. The ex-KGB even agreed, but made another demand that was not met.

Putin, in exchange for peace, asked Carlos Bolsonaro, the digital troublemaker disguised as a councilor, to hand over the fake news and cyber militia system that he commands from inside the Planalto Palace, currently occupied by the husband of ‘Micheque’.

After a harsh discussion and the bolsokid’s denial, the Russian tyrant accepted as compensation the technical design of the cracks scheme, which the Bolsonaro clan implemented and commanded for decades in Rio de Janeiro and Brasília.

Jair Bolsonaro, stunned and afraid, alternatively offered a course taught by his son, Flávio: ‘how to buy millionaire mansions, for prices below the market, selling chocolate panettone in cash’.

Putin did not accept, and now he is about to invade Ukraine, thanks to the disastrous visit of Brazilian misrule. Didn’t Bolsonaro say he influenced the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border? Well then. Now the reverse is true: if there is a war, it will be his fault.

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat