‘There are tanks on the streets, but nothing has changed’, say Brazilians who live near the Russian-Ukrainian border | World

Anyone who has traveled by train in the last two days between eastern Russia and the capital Moscow has certainly crossed rail convoys carrying tanks and thousands of soldiers. The processions are usually photographed and filmed by the population, who seem to proudly admire this unexpected war parade during the trip.

Since Vladimir Putin announced, on Tuesday (15), the withdrawal of troops that were stationed near Ukraine, this movement of soldiers leaving the border with the neighboring country is constantas the report could see at at least two points along the way.

However, the statement released this Friday (18) by the Russian Ministry of Defense once again puts a flea in the ear of the international community.

According to Moscow, “On February 19, under the direction of Vladimir Putin, the supreme commander of the Russian armed forces, a planned exercise of strategic deterrent forces will be organized.” The operation involves soldiers in the south of the country, air forces, and fleets from the North and Black Sea.

Earlier on Friday, the leader of pro-Russian separatists from Lugansk, in eastern Ukraine, ordered the evacuation of civilians to neighboring Russia. Insurgents accuse Kiev of planning an invasion. “To avoid civilian casualties, I ask the inhabitants of the ‘Republic’ … to leave as soon as possible for the territory of the Russian Federation,” Leonid Passetchnik said in a press release.

Despite this movement on both sides of the border, in Russia, the population leads a practically normal life.

“There was an increase in tanks and cars with cannons passing through the streets”, comments the Rio student Georgia Coimbra, showing on the phone the videos she filmed on the avenues of Kursk, where she is studying Medicine. “The movement [de militares] it was bigger than normal. But other than that, nothing has changed,” she says.

Kursk has an important military activity, with bases in its surroundings and even within the city. It is not uncommon to cross soldiers in the streets, almost always wearing camouflage clothes and their impressive fur hats that help them face the region’s harsh winter.

But the city’s relationship with military activity is not new. Kursk is known for giving its name to the biggest tank battle in history, when Soviet forces faced the Germans in 1943, in one of the episodes that marked the Second World War.

This memory is preserved and highly valued. The city still keeps its bunkers and buildings in memory of that period. In an avenue, located next to a cemetery, the dates of the war are remembered, while in one of the avenues tanks and cannons are lined up in front of a monument in honor of the unknown soldier.

But Kursk is also about 100 kilometers away from the border with Ukraine, which in times of tension between the two countries could give residents the feeling of being in the cabin of a possible impending conflict. However, talking to some Brazilians who live in the city, the impression is that this is a concern coming from outside.

“Many people in Brazil ask me about [essas tensões]. Friends and even people who are not even close, but who know that I live here, ask me how the situation is”, says Rodrigo Carvalho, another Brazilian student in Kursk. “But I always say: nothing is happening. the people who are there [no Brasil] they are more worried than we are”, ponders the brasiliense.

Concerns for families in Brazil

Family members follow the situation from afar, often imagining the worst. “My mother made me send an email to the Brazilian Embassy with my details. She said: anything, you run out of there, any way you can”, says Georgia.

Same tone on the side of Leopoldo Nascimento, a university student from the countryside of São Paulo. “Most of the comments come from family and friends. My sister, who lives in France, for example, has already sent boxes of ready-to-eat food to stock up in case of war. But we ourselves have not had a change of routine due to the [potenciais] conflicts,” he says.

He recalls that in 2018 – when the Russian coast guard intercepted three Ukrainian ships in the Kertch Strait, which separates the Sea of ​​Azov from the Black Sea – he received some explanations from the Brazilian authorities.

“The Embassy explained that in case of any kind of invasion, they would notify us and we would have a period of one hour to gather our belongings and prepare to leave here through support that would be given by the Embassy. But this time, no such information was given,” he says.