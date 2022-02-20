These 2 foods affect calcium absorption and can cause problems

Calcium is an extremely important nutrient for our health, but especially for bone health. Thus, it is interesting to consume foods rich in this mineral in our daily lives.

However, eating foods rich in calcium is not the only factor necessary for the absorption of this nutrient. This is because the consumption of certain foods can interfere with this process and bring some problems to your health. Check out!

Calcium in food

The way a person eats is directly associated with the health of the body in general. In this sense, it is important to have a healthy and nutritious diet to preserve your health. In view of this, calcium is an extremely important mineral for bones, teeth, muscle strength and contraction, blood clotting and blood pH, and therefore, it should be part of our diet.

Milk, cheese, spinach, sardines and broccoli are foods rich in this mineral and should be consumed frequently. However, certain foods can interfere with the absorption of some nutrients and, consequently, can bring about related health problems. This is no different in the case of calcium. Check out some foods that can affect its absorption below.

Foods that inhibit calcium absorption

Among these foods is soda. This drink is very harmful to health, but especially for the bones, due to the amount of dyes and artificial compounds it has. In this way, the high levels of phosphorus end up hindering the absorption of calcium.

Another drink that can affect this absorption is the coffee, when taken in excess. This is because caffeine has an action in the body to release calcium in the urine, that is, the mineral ends up not being absorbed as it should.

In addition to coffee and soda, salt can also be harmful to this process. It also increases calcium in the urine, as well as affecting bone health and increasing the risk of hypertension.