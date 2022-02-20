Thiaguinho at the BBB? Singer opens game about entering Globo reality TV news

Thiaguinho became a highlight on BBB 22 (Globo) after the song “Lea Tudo Como Tá” became an anthem among the participants of the reality show. Excited by the success of his song, the musician revealed whether or not he would accept the contest for the prize of R$ 1.5 million. “I would, yes,” he said.

In an interview with Gshow, the famous commented on the habit that the prisoners of Big Brother Brasil 22 have to use their music to say goodbye to those eliminated from the game, a situation that even yielded many memes outside the program.

“Since I released this song, it’s been the strongest of the show and sung with open arms by the audience. It’s an important moment of the show. I remember a performance I did at Maracanã in December 2019 and it was one of the happiest moments of my life In the end, the house reflects the street and what’s been happening to me all these years,” he analyzed.

The singer also revealed that he would accept to participate in the reality show and commented on which player profile he would assume in the fight for the prize money. “I would enter, yes, I face challenges that, depending on what the heart tells me at the moment, I’m there”.

I had to see how I was going to behave inside the house, everything depends on the situation. In my life, I have the motto ‘boldness and joy’ and if I got here, it was with a lot of attitude. There are things that you can’t have that much impulse to act, especially in the game. It’s a different situation from life, you’d have to go inside to see it.

BACK HOME

Thiaguinho was the attraction chosen to rock the BBB 22 on Saturday night (19). Before that, the artist had already participated in the program: he was chosen to do the closing show of the 2012 edition. “It’s always a pleasure to be able to come back here and the fact that I play every year is a source of pride for me”, he declared. .

Before entering the house this weekend, Thiaguinho met with Tadeu Schmidt, presenter of the reality show. “Today, BBB 22 is going crazy, people are going to make a dream come true. But I’m going to make it happen before they do”, joked the Globo contractor when meeting with the pagodeiro.

Check the moment:

