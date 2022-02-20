Those who have a late account at Cemig can pay in 12 installments until March – Economy

Energy bill (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press) With the high demand from customers, Cemig decided to extend the Debt Negotiation Campaign until March 4th. The extension aims to serve all consumers, especially those affected by the heavy rains that hit Minas Gerais since the beginning of the year.

The campaign was created at the end of last year with the aim of offering better conditions for the installment of overdue energy bills for residential, commercial and service providers served at low voltage (up to 220 volts): these bills can be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments . In addition, those registered in the Federal Electric Energy Social Tariff Program can pay their debts in up to 24 interest-free installments.

This will be the second time that Cemig’s Debt Negotiation Campaign has been extended. For those who still want to be covered by the special negotiation conditions, simply access the Cemig Atende Web service channel, or WhatsApp (31-3506-1160). It is worth mentioning that in this condition, the customer will not be able to have current installments.

Another way to pay overdue bills in up to 12 interest-free installments is through a credit card, both on Cemig Atende Web and WhatsApp (send a “hi” to 31-3506-1160, and then type “payment” and follow the instructions.). In this option, customers can present active installments with the company.

“Cemig’s intention is to reach the largest number of customers with the Debt Negotiation Campaign and allow them to negotiate with the company an amount that is within the family budget. With this new extension, we believe that more people can benefit from these special conditions”, explains Cemig’s Collection and Compliance Manager, Wellington Fazzi Cancian.

How to pay in installments

Installment options are available on Cemig Atende Web, which can be accessed on the company’s website or via WhatsApp (31 3506-1160), in which the customer must say “hello” and type “installment payment”.

Through the Cemig portal, all you need to do is log in, select the facility that has an outstanding debt and, later, the “Second Copy and Payment of Bills” service. Then, the customer will be able to check if there is a debit selection option and the possibility of making the payment using a credit card.

Bearing in mind that, if the customer does not have active installments, the option of installments in up to 12 interest-free installments will be available.

Customers can register for automatic debit at their bank of choice, using the code available on the invoice itself. The procedure is simple and needs to be performed only once. Customers of banks Santander, Ita, Banco do Brasil, Sicoob, Bradesco, Mercantil and Nordeste can register directly through the Cemig service channels.

“When making the payment, we suggest the preferential use of the PIX code and through digital banking channels. In addition, we recommend that people take advantage of the opportunity and put their invoice in automatic debit through Cemig’s own channels. safe”, comments Wellington Cancian.