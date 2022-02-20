Tom Holland worked in a bar and gained weight to make a movie

To play Nathan Drake in “Uncharted: Off the Map”, which hit theaters last Thursday (17), Tom Holland had to change some habits and thoughts.

The actor, who came to have tendinitis during the recordings, worked out a lot, got rid of other roles he’s already played and even worked as a bartender. Check out:

heavy workout

When Tom Holland returned to the “Uncharted” recording set after the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he brought with him a few extra pounds. The actor said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he decided to work out because Mark Wahlberg, who plays Sully in the film, “was much bigger” than him.

The change in Holland’s body even had to be repaired in order for him to act in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” – which was filmed in the sequel.

bartending skills

Wanting to look natural during the scene where he is behind the bar of a bar, the actor worked as a bartender at the luxury hotel Chiltern Firehouse, in central London (England).

“I was mainly focused on learning cool tricks. I wanted the bartenders to really understand that I worked and learned these tricks. So for me it was mostly tossing the bottles, catching them and stuff,” Tom Holland told The Hollywood. News reporter.

Injury while filming

Holland had virtually no time off between filming “Uncharted” and “Spider-Man: No Homecoming.”

As he was heading towards the end of shooting the Ruben Fleischer film, he had to ask for a weekend off after having tendinitis.

The “nice guy”

For Holland, one of the hardest things about playing Nathan Drake was being the “nice guy.”

Historically, I’ve always played the outsider who doesn’t have many friends and isn’t the nice kid. So Nathan Drake is the complete opposite, and that was something I took some getting used to and feeling comfortable doing. Tom Holland

Crossover with “Spider-Man”

Holland got to know the game “Uncharted”, which inspired the film, while filming “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017).

At the time, the trailers where the cast stayed had television, video games and some games – and that’s when the actor surrendered. To Screen Rant, Holland recalled the episode:

“We were shooting the sequence where ‘Spider-Man’ falls through the… what’s that big, tall, pointy thing called? The Washington Monument! We were waiting for the lighting to be set up, because there was some kind of joke that they were making, and we thought, ‘Let’s play Uncharted.’