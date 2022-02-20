Top 3 routes Russia can use if it decides to invade Ukraine

February 19, 2022, 08:40 -03

photo caption, With 150,000 to 190,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border, Russia has several options if it decides to attack, experts say.

Russia insists it has no plans to invade Ukraine, but the United States says an attack could happen “in the next few days”.

US President Joe Biden said in a televised address on Friday (Feb 18), intelligence data suggest that the Ukrainian capital Kiev would be the target.

With 150,000 to 190,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border, Russia has several options if it decides to attack.

Route 1 — Belarus

If Russia seeks total regime change in Ukraine, an attack from the north is very possible, Michael Kofman, director of the CNA, an American research organization, tells the BBC.

Russia has sent 30,000 troops to Belarus for joint military exercises equipped with Iskander short-range missiles and multiple rocket launchers, as well as Su-25 ground attack aircraft and Su-35 fighter jets.

Belarus, a former Soviet republic, is one of Moscow’s oldest allies.

To the east, on Russian soil, “the entire 41st Army of Russia is waiting at the border,” adds Kofman.

A breakthrough on Belarus’ Kiev could bypass the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

On the Russian side, an attack could come from Novye Yurkovichi and Troebortno, according to Seth Jones, director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a US-based think tank.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Military exercises have been taking place near Rostov-on-Don

Route 2 — Crimea

An operation from Crimea is “almost guaranteed” if Russia carries out an invasion, says Ben Barry, an analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IIEE).

A land war would involve “powerful armored columns with concentrated artillery support to try to advance rapidly towards Ukraine’s interior”, explains the expert.

A Russian advance towards Kiev from Crimea could isolate large numbers of Ukrainian troops east of the Dnieper River, he adds.

With Russian forces to the west, east and north, as well as in Crimea, the Ukrainian army would be surrounded.

Russian troops could try to take Kherson and Odessa to the west and Melitopol and Mariupol to the east, creating a land bridge between Crimea and areas controlled by Russian separatists.

An advance could also involve naval forces currently in the Black Sea.

Russian landing ships in the area are capable of unloading troops, armored vehicles and main battle tanks.

Credit, empics photo caption, Russia counts on support from former ally Belarus

Route 3 — Attack from the east

Russian-backed rebels seized large areas in two key regions, Luhansk and Donetsk, in 2014.

It is believed that around 15,000 separatists in Luhansk and Donetsk could join the Russian offensive.

Ukraine says, however, that number is higher.

Russia has around 10,000 troops permanently stationed at the border in the Rostov region, a number that has grown recently.

If Russia attacks from the east, it is possible that troops will advance into Crimea, creating a land bridge along Ukraine’s southeastern coast.

They could also reach Kharkiv from Belgorod and then Kremenchuk.

An attack could be launched from the east just to protect Russian speakers in rebel-held areas.

The IIEE’s Barry points out that even a limited operation could involve bombing air defenses and key military command infrastructure in other parts of the country.

Analysts point out that any Russian advance could involve multiple routes simultaneously, combined with cyber attacks, disinformation warfare and missile launches.

They also believe that the most limited option for Russia could be to launch massive cyberattacks in Ukraine with the aim of crippling key infrastructure without territorial gains.

In the end, says Kofman, the exact details of any attack will depend on Moscow’s political goals.

And, for now, it is not known what they are.