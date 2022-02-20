Toyota Corolla will have 3-cylinder engine and new look

The Toyota Corolla will have a visual change to mark the half-life of the twelfth generation, thus starting to wait for the 13th generation.

However, it seems that the Corolla is already preparing for such an alternative in motorization. According to the website Creative Trend, which reports that the average Japanese will have a new three-cylinder engine.

The change, however, will take place at the base, where the Japanese Corolla (Axio) will receive the Dynamic Force 1.5 three-cylinder engine and 125 horsepower in place of the old 1.8, which delivers close to 140 horsepower.

In this case, it is the M15A-FKS, still with gasoline and with 15.8 kgfm, which already equips the Corolla in other places, such as Europe. Unlike Europe’s 114 horsepower 1.2 Turbo, this 1.5 is naturally aspirated.

He is also expected in Brazil, where he should work with the new compact that will be made here, but probably the Hybrid version will use the 1.8 of the Corolla, in case it doesn’t fit in the model.

The restyled Corolla will also have a 12.3-inch digital cluster, which should amplify the feel of on-board technology, as will the Toyota Sense package as standard in Japan.

There, the Corolla in sedan format is the same size as the Yaris Sedan here, due to Japanese laws and it is not known whether the changes will be extended to the hatch and station wagon, both medium-sized.

The new layout is likely to be, like the current one, shared globally, although there are two styles, the Sporty being applicable to models in Japan, Western Europe and the US.

Thus, this change will not be applicable to the Brazilian model, which should assume another half-life layout.

Although the three-cylinder engine will not be fueled with hydrogen, the Corolla 13 will likely be equipped with a variation of the G16E-GTS, the engine that powers the GR Yaris.

It is a 1.6 liter, but with three cylinders.

[Fonte: Creative Trend]