Toyota expected to facelift the Corolla this year

According to the Japanese press, the Toyota is set to present the facelift of the 12th generation Corolla towards the end of this year.

It’s worth remembering that the current model was released globally in 2018, so it hits the natural period for a mid-cycle update.

Improvements to the sedan will come at just the right time, especially considering that its most direct rival around the world, in this case the Honda Civic, was renewed in the middle of last year.

No significant changes are expected for the Corolla and its derivatives around the world (in this case, the hatch and station wagon body options offered in some countries).

The first information arriving from Japan points to aesthetic improvements in the front, such as the style revision for the headlights, bumper and front grille.

The designer Kleber Silva prepared some images with a suggestion for the visual reform of the model, as you can see in the images that illustrate this content.

At the rear, in turn, only the taillights and perhaps the bumper can count on a renovation.

Inside, however, the Corolla could gain the option of a fully digital instrument panel in markets where the feature is not yet offered.

The multimedia center, in turn, can be improved with the option of larger screens and superior processing capacity.

Moving on to embedded technology, the Toyota Safety Sense package of driving assistants may receive more safety features and driver assistance.

In Brazil

Here, it is worth remembering that the 12th generation of the Toyota Corolla was only launched in 2019 and the 2023 line of the sedan hit the market last month.

Therefore, even if Toyota presents the facelift for the Corolla on a global scale this year, the sedan made in Brazil will probably only be updated next year, inaugurating the 2024 model.

Mechanically, nothing should change in the model’s portfolio, which has become the world’s first hybrid flex-fuel car.

The 2023 Corolla is currently offered in six catalogs, ranging from 2.0 16V flex and 1.8 flex hybrid options. Prices range between R$148,290 (GLi) and R$187,190 (Altis Hybrid Premium).

It is important to note that the renewed Honda Civic is launching confirmed for the second half of this year here in Brazil, where it will probably only be imported with electrified mechanics.