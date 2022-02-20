Tragedy surpasses deaths of 1988 and 2011

The storm this Tuesday (15) in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, left the largest number of victims in the history of the municipality, surpassing the tragedies of 1988 and 2011. Until Saturday afternoon (19) 146 were recorded. dead, 191 missing and more than 700 homeless.

This is the worst tragedy caused by heavy rains ever recorded in the municipality by the Civil Defense, which has been measuring since 1932. In just three hours, it rained more than expected for the entire month of February.

The heavy rains left a devastating scenario: there were landslides, floods, destroyed houses, vehicles washed away by the current and residents looking for family members in the rubble amid the mud. This afternoon, the sirens that warn of a strong risk of rain were activated again.

In 2011, in the biggest climate catastrophe in the country, according to CPTEC (Center for Weather Forecasting and Climate Studies), 73 people died in Petrópolis. Neighboring cities, such as Nova Friburgo, were more affected by the rains, which left 918 deaths in the entire mountain region.

In 1988, 134 people were killed after another storm. The count was, until then, the worst ever recorded by the prefecture.

Since 2017, the Petrópolis City Hall knew of 15,000 properties at risk, as shown by a report by the UOL. Even with a report produced four years ago, the administration set aside more resources last year to spend on Christmas lights and advertising than on hillside containment.

Residents do their own searches.

Several families are still looking for relatives, including those missing in two buses carried by a flood.

O UOL heard other reports of searches carried out by residents without the help of firefighters, as in the case of the family of one of the passengers on the bus, a 17-year-old boy. The young man’s father was hoisted into a river to look for his son.

An internal document from the Fire Department from last Thursday (17), obtained by the UOLpoints out the lack of basic materials for the actions of agents in rescuing victims.

Vulnerability

Climatologist José Marengo, in an interview with UOL News, said that what causes deaths is the lack of action on the part of the public authorities.

“It’s no use having the best models, people working with climate threat, if the other part, of reducing the vulnerability of the population, doesn’t work”, he said.

Mayor Rubens Bomtempo (PSB), in his fourth term, declared to CNN Brasil to be “the greatest tragedy in Petrópolis’ history”.

This week, the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PL), said that there is a historic deficit in disaster prevention in the state and that “20, 30, 40 years cannot be solved in one year” during a press conference in Petrópolis.

Why did it rain so much?

Mountainous areas — as in the case of the mountain region — are more conducive to the formation of rain clouds strong. In addition to the relief, there are other factors that contributed to this week’s precipitation, such as the stuffy air and the arrival of a cold front along a humidity corridor.

Specialists consulted by UOL also observed that there is no tool capable of detecting such an intense volume of rain in such a short space of time. What is possible, they explain, is to monitor the displacement of the clouds.