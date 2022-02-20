Ukraine demands a ‘clear’ timetable for joining NATO

posted on 02/19/2022 1:30 pm



(credit: Thomas Kienzle/AFP)

Munich, Germany – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called for a “clear and workable” timetable for his country’s accession to NATO amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Western countries must “support Ukraine and its defense capabilities” and establish “a clear and workable timeline” for its accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Zelensky told the Security Conference in Munich.

Ukraine is “Europe’s shield” against the Russian army, he said.

“We appreciate any help, but everyone must understand that it is not charitable contributions that Ukraine is asking for. It is your contribution to the security of Europe and the world, where Ukraine has been the shield for eight years,” he added, referring to the conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the east and Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.