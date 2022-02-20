Ukraine demands full Western support against possible Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on Saturday urged Western powers to defend their country unreservedly against a possible Russian invasion. The neighboring nation has tested nuclear-capable missiles near the border with the former Soviet republic.

Zelensky urged the allies, during a forum on security issues in Munich, Germany, to abandon Russia’s “appeasement” strategy. “Everyone must understand that it is not charitable contributions that Ukraine is asking for. It is its contribution to the security of Europe and the world, of which Ukraine has been the shield for eight years,” added Zelensky.

The president was referring to the start of conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country and the annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia in 2014. Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) warned on Saturday of an “increase in drastic” in the 2015 ceasefire violations.

According to the Ukrainian army, two soldiers were killed on Saturday in a bombing by separatists. These would be the first military casualties in more than a month, in a conflict that has left more than 14,000 dead since it began.

In his speech in Munich, Zelensky called for a “clear and workable” timetable for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, a military alliance between the United States and major European powers. Such accession would represent a red line for Russia, which precisely demands guarantees that NATO will never admit Ukraine and that the region will not receive military reinforcements from the West.

Zelensky proposed a meeting with Putin to clarify what his intentions are. “I don’t know what the Russian president wants, so I propose that we meet,” he declared. According to the French presidency, the Ukrainian leader told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that he would not “respond” to Russian “provocations” in eastern Ukraine and that he would remain willing to “dialogue” with Moscow.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he was “convinced” that Putin had decided to invade Ukraine and that the multiplication of incidents in the east of that country seeks to create a “false justification” for Russia to launch its attack in the next few years. days or week.

US Vice President Kamala Harris warned on Saturday that if Russia attacks Ukraine, NATO forces in Eastern Europe will be reinforced and Western countries will impose “hard and fast” economic sanctions on Moscow.

Putin on Friday played down threats of economic retaliation. “Sanctions will be introduced no matter what. Whether there is a reason or not, they will find one, because their objective is to impede Russia’s development,” he accused.

Clashes with separatists in eastern Ukraine and the evacuation of civilians from that region to Russia have given arguments to those who say Putin is preparing to order the invasion. “All signs indicate that Russia is planning an all-out attack on Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday in Munich on German television ARD.





NATO said it was moving its personnel from Kiev to Lviv, in the west of the country, or to Brussels, where it has its headquarters, as a security measure. Germany on Saturday urged its citizens to “urgently” leave Ukraine, a gesture imitated by France.