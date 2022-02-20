Ukraine: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson
photo caption,

In an interview with the BBC, the British prime minister says that Moscow intends to launch an invasion around the Ukrainian capital Kiev

Evidence suggests Russia is planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC.

“All signs are that the plan has already started in some ways,” he said.

According to Johnson, intelligence information indicates that Russia intends to launch an invasion that will encircle the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

“People need to understand the enormous cost on human life this can take,” said the British prime minister.

