Ukraine: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945, says Boris Johnson

3 hours ago

photo caption, In an interview with the BBC, the British prime minister says that Moscow intends to launch an invasion around the Ukrainian capital Kiev

Evidence suggests Russia is planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC.

“All signs are that the plan has already started in some ways,” he said.

According to Johnson, intelligence information indicates that Russia intends to launch an invasion that will encircle the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

“People need to understand the enormous cost on human life this can take,” said the British prime minister.

Johnson is in Munich, Germany, where world leaders are gathering for an annual security conference.

The latest US government estimates suggest that between 169,000 and 190,000 Russian troops are now stationed along Ukraine’s border, both in Russia and neighboring Belarus — but that figure also includes rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Johnson also said the UK would introduce even more comprehensive sanctions against Russia than previously considered.

He said the UK and US will stop Russian companies from “trading pounds and dollars” – a move he said would “hit very, very hard” with its impact.

Previously suggested sanctions include broadening the scope of Russian people and companies that the UK could target.

Western officials have warned in recent weeks that Moscow could be preparing to invade at any time, but the Russian government has denied the allegations, saying troops are carrying out military exercises in the region.

Credit, Average PA photo caption, Boris Johnson warned that “we will witness the destruction of a democratic state” if Ukraine is invaded

Asked whether a Russian invasion is still imminent, Johnson said: “I’m afraid that’s what the evidence points to.”

According to Johnson, US President Joe Biden told Western leaders that intelligence information indicates that Russian forces were not only planning to enter Ukraine from the east, via Donbas, but also through Belarus and the area around Kiev. .

Credit, Average PA photo caption, Zelensky and Johnson met at the security conference

“I’m afraid to say the plan we’re looking at is for something that could really be the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of scale,” the British prime minister said.

People need to consider not only the potential loss of life for Ukrainians, but also for “young Russians,” he added.

Johnson spoke after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and telling world leaders in a speech that any Russian invasion of Ukraine “would echo around the world”.