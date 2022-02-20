Ukraine wants list of sanctions against Russia before possible invasion

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that sanctions against Russia must be made public before a possible invasion of his country takes place. The politician attended the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Zelensky said in an interview with CNN that he disagreed with the position that sanctions should only be announced after a possible Russian invasion.

“We don’t need your sanctions after the bombing happens and after our country is targeted or after we have no borders or after we have no economy…why would we need those sanctions then?” he told CNN.

The president stressed that even the imposition of sanctions against Russia is not a consensus among other countries.

“We had a discussion some time ago with one of the leaders of one of the major countries and we were talking about sanctions policy … we had a different view on how sanctions should be applied when Russian aggression happens,” Zelensky said.

“So when you’re asking, what can be done, well, a lot of different things can be done. We can even provide a list. The most important thing is willingness,” he added.

Even today, US Vice President Kamala Harris said that if Russia invades Ukraine, the country and other NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) nations will impose “significant and unprecedented” sanctions on Moscow. .

“We are prepared to move forward with the consequences. We have prepared together economic measures that will be swift, severe and united. We will impose broad financial sanctions and export controls, targeting financial institutions and key industries,” he said. “We will also target those who are accomplices, and those who aid and encourage this unprovoked invasion.”

Kamala said the Kremlin is not doing what it says. “Russia continues to say it is ready to talk, while shrinking avenues for dialogue. Their actions do not match their words,” she declared.

Also today, the Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrei Kelin, criticized the possibility of sanctions against the country.

“Sanctions are bad for relationships, for business and for markets. But we are not worried. Over the years, the US has implemented 58 different measures against our country – we are used to that,” he said in an interview with Times Radio.

President of Ukraine asks for help

The president today asked for help from other nations to protect the country and prevent an eventual Russian invasion during the Munich Security Conference.

“We need to protect our country, with or without the support of our partners. We received 5,000 soldiers (from other countries). We appreciate that support, but we don’t just need donations. It’s not just a gesture of generosity, it’s a contribution yours for the security of Europe, for which Ukraine has served as a shield for eight years now,” the president said.

“We need to know how many we have with us. We are going to protect our borders on any given day. We don’t need dates”, he stressed.

Zelensky noted that the planet has already lost “millions of lives” and “paid a very high price” with two world wars. Still according to the politician, it is necessary to have “hope” for a third conflict of this proportion to not occur.

“We need more than statements, we need action, the world needs that action, not Ukraine,” he added.

Zelensky even mentioned Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

“Since 2014 Russia has been trying to convince Europe that this part of the territory is hers. Shouldn’t Europe tell Russia that they are wrong? (…) Russia is saying that we want to join NATO (Organization of the North Atlantic Treaty) to retake Crimea. It is good that they bring Crimea back into the debate. Collective actions are for defense, not offense. The Donbas region will come back to us, but through a peaceful process. “

The president of Ukraine also demanded a position on the country’s eventual entry into the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a military alliance that brings together Western powers. Russia is against Ukraine joining the organization.

“We hear that the doors are open for nato, but so far foreigners are not accepted, some members don’t want to see us there. If you don’t want us to be a part of it, be honest. Open ports are good, but open answers are also good. We have closed questions.”

Zelensky asked for the intervention of nato in a possible conflict with Russia.

“THE nato need to restore peace on the borders. I hope no one thinks that we are just going to be a buffer between the East, Russia, and the West. Big countries have to protect each other.”

“We’re with Ukraine,” says US Secretary of State

Shortly after the statements, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reinforced the country’s support for Ukraine.

“The US stands with Ukraine against Russia’s hostile rhetoric and military build-up on Ukraine’s borders. Together with our #G7 partners, we stand ready to impose massive consequences and severe costs on Russia should it decide to invade further. Ukraine”, he stressed.