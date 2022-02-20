Ukraine’s president criticizes West, demands timetable for NATO membership

MUNICH – President of the Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelenskydemanded this Saturday, the 19th, a “clear and feasible” timetable for his country’s accession to the nato, amid fears of a Russian invasion. In a speech at the Munich security conference, he stated that Ukraine is a shield of the Europe against the Russian army and members of the military alliance need to be honest about whether they really want Ukraine’s membership.

“We appreciate any help, but everyone must understand that it is not charitable contributions that Ukraine is asking for. It is your contribution to the security of Europe and the world, where Ukraine has been the shield for eight years,” he added, referring to the the outbreak of conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country and the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Russia in 2014.

Challenging the West to explain why it has not done more over the past eight years to protect Ukraine, not just now that the country was under threat of Russian invasion, he called for a meeting of global powers to be convened and new security guarantees given. .

He used much of his speech to question the West about what had happened to his pledge to join NATO and asked what message he now had for the two dead soldiers on the front linesin this Saturday.

The president urged Western powers to abandon the “appeasement” strategy with Russia. “Ukraine received security guarantees when it abandoned the world’s third nuclear arsenal. We have no weapons. We have no security. But we have the right, the right to demand that the policy of appeasement be changed to one that guarantees security and peace,” he said. Zelensky.

Zelensky claimed not to know what Vladimir Putin wanted to deploy 190,000 troops to the border of his country and, therefore, proposed to have a meeting, saying that he was willing to discuss with the Russian leader the Minsk agreements, which established a ceasefire for the last conflict.

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What began as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and fomented a rebellion in the east of the country, where pro-Moscow separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for nearly eight years. You U.S and the European Union had already imposed sanctions on Russia for its seizure of Crimea. /AFP, AP and REUTERS