Understand the bacteria in the brain that left Paulinha in a coma | Fame

In Brazil, meningitis is considered a serious endemic disease and is usually transmitted from person to person, through the respiratory tract, through droplets and secretions from the nose and throat, through ingestion of contaminated food and water, and contact with infected feces. Admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to kidney problems, the singer of Calcinha Preta, Paulinha Abelha, who remains in a coma, was diagnosed with the bacteria in her brain.

The artist’s situation has mobilized fans and co-workers on social media and in front of the hospital where she is hospitalized. Even though she was transferred to a reference unit in São Paulo, her condition is serious and worrying. At the same time, it also rekindles concern about the disease, whose symptoms (some) can be tackled through the vaccine, available in the Unified Health System (SUS).

THE DISEASE

Meningitis is an inflammatory process of the meninges, the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. symptoms vary, the most common being: headache, fever, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, malaise, mental confusion and red spots on the skin. In the case of viral, treatment is symptomatic.

Bacterial infections require the use of antibiotics. The earlier the diagnosis, the more successful the treatment.

PREVENTION

There are vaccines to prevent some types of bacterial meningitis, available in the Unified Health System (SUS). Type C should be given in the first few months of babies’ lives (two doses at 3 and 5 months of age and a booster at 12 months).

The 10-valent pneumococcal vaccine (Pncc 10) should be administered twice at 2 and 4 months and a booster at 12 months. In cases of types A, B, Y and W 135, it is only possible to obtain through private clinics.

For cases of viral meningitis, there is no prevention.