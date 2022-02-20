Understand the main symptoms of Alzheimer’s and how to identify them – News









Alzheimer’s is the most common neurodegenerative disease among the elderly and accounts for more than half of the cases of dementia in this group, according to the Ministry of Health. The main characteristic of the problem, in addition to the progressive loss of memory, is that there is no cure or treatment capable of to impede its evolution – only to slow it down.

Geriatrician Maria Carolyna Fonseca, a specialist from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology), explains that the exact causes of Alzheimer’s are still not known, but that there are some changes in the brain that can impact your functioning and memory.

“There is a deposit of what we call beta-amyloid, which then goes on to develop brain malfunction. In addition, there is also a disproportionate reduction in the hippocampus region, which is closely related to memory and cognition. But we are not very clear on what the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s looks like,” he says.







Main symptoms of the disease





The specialist explains that the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s begin to appear after the age of 70. But, despite not being common, the condition can also present early before the age of 60 in cases where there is a significant genetic inheritance, that is, when there are other cases of the disease in the family.











The main symptoms are related to memory loss, whether recent or remote. But as the disease progresses, signs such as irritability, language failure and difficulty orienting in space and time can also occur.

“It is very common to find it difficult to learn new things, such as understanding the functionality of a household utensil or receiving an instruction. It can also happen that the person gets more confused with the dynamics of everyday life, gets confused with the medications, forgets where he was going, leaves in the car and walks back because he doesn’t remember he left the car or where he parked”, highlights the geriatric.







disease stages





According to the Ministry of Health, Alzheimer’s goes through four stages, namely the initial, moderate, severe and terminal.

The first is defined by changes in memory, personality, and visual and spatial skills; in the second, difficulty in speaking and performing simple tasks appears, in addition to agitation and insomnia.

“When taking a bath, for example, the patient does not know what to do with the sponge, what the soap is for, he loses the ability to organize himself to do that activity. It seems so automatic, but to take a shower you have to remember to undress, turn on the shower, get the soap and dry off”, highlights the geriatrician.

The third is marked by resistance to performing daily tasks, urinary and fecal incontinence, progressive motor impairment and difficulty eating. The fourth is considered the terminal stage, where the patient is restricted to bed, cannot speak, feels pain when eating and suffers from intercurrent infections.











Geriatrician Maria Carolyna Fonseca explains that, on average, patients diagnosed in old age live about five years at each stage.

“For cases in which there is an important genetic inheritance, which begins before that age, the patient goes through these stages in a much faster way, at five years old he may be much more dependent for simpler activities, such as eating and drinking. bath”, says Maria Carolyna.

In addition, the specialist highlights that there are other factors associated with the elderly, such as motor difficulties, which can contribute to the worsening of the condition with regard to the loss of autonomy to perform tasks considered basic.

“The difficulty caused by Alzheimer’s is cognitive, but sometimes the patient has an important osteoarthritis, a bursitis, which causes a motor limitation and prevents him from doing other things”, he highlights.







Diagnosis





There is no test capable of diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease, so the diagnosis is made through information reported by the family and by ruling out other potential problems that are ruled out after tests are performed. Also added to this is the clinical examination with memory tests, performed when the weights lead to the suspicion of the disease.

There are some genetic tests that can indicate the probability of a person developing Alzheimer’s, but access to this information does not bring benefits for the treatment of the disease or even for its prevention, according to neurosurgeon Marcelo Valadares, physician of the Neurosurgery discipline at Unicamp’s Faculty of Medical Sciences and the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo.

“Finding out if a person has the possibility of having Alzheimer’s is different from preventing it. It’s a disease that has no treatment. [definitivo], so imagine living with that anxiety. Another thing is when the person wants to know if they have the gene for the disease and wonder if they will have a child or not. This also has no answer, because it is not a disease that passes from father to son”, he emphasizes.







Treatment





There are some drugs that can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, but there is no treatment that can control the disease or cure it. The SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) provides the transdermal patch Rivastigmine, a drug used to minimize the symptoms of dementia, free of charge.

Medication is a gamble, but the geriatrician highlights that the most important thing for patients with Alzheimer’s is the non-pharmacological treatment related to cognitive stimuli, such as the insertion of the person in the community and the practice of physical activities.

“Patients who were active and were able to study longer have a greater cognitive reserve, so the progression to the stage where they become dependent is much slower. But this depends a lot on the stage at which the diagnosis was made, we often see in practice the patient being diagnosed at the moderate to advanced stage,” he explains.









