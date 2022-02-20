Unemployment rate expected to remain above 10% in coming years

According to economists, the unemployment rate should remain above 10% until at least 2025. If this is confirmed, Brazil will complete 10 consecutive years of double-digit unemployment.

Analysts say such a long period of unemployment is devastating for the country both socially and economically. After all, this prevents the sustainable growth of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

According to the IBGE, Brazil has been registering increases in unemployment above 10% since 2016. Economists say that the economic crisis in recent years explains the high rate.

“Historically, it takes more than 2% growth for unemployment to fall. At least, that’s our experience before the pandemic. […] So we will most likely have to live with double-digit unemployment for at least the next two years.”says economist Alexandre Schwartsman, former director of International Relations at the Central Bank and partner at the consulting firm Schwartsman & Associados.

IBGE data and market projections show the difficulties of economic growth in the midst of recurrent crises, such as the variation in GDP. Understand:

2012: +1.9% (IBGE)

2013: +3%

2014: +0.5%

2015: -3.5%

2016: -3.3%

2017: +1.3%

2018: +1.8%

2019: +1.2%

2020: -3.9%

2021: +4.5% (market projections)

2022: +0.3%

2023: +1.5%

2024: +2%

2025: +2%

Unemployment solutions

As for the solution to this problem, there is some disagreement among economists. Some defend state investments in the economy, while others cite the need to balance public accounts to favor the attraction of resources for production.

However, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare said it does not comment on uncertain projections regarding unemployment.

“However, it is important to remember the latest available data and predictions regarding the unemployment rate, announced during the pandemic, which were not subsequently verified. […] Also in 2020, several research and financial market institutions predicted unemployment rates between 18% and 23%, considering the context of the covid-19 pandemic. These results did not occur in either 2020 or 2021.”said the ministry.

