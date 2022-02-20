USA announces donation of BRL 520,000 to affected families in Petrópolis

The United States government announced this Saturday, 19th, that it will donate R$ 520,000, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to families affected by heavy rains that hit Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro. January. Last Tuesday, the 15th, the city was devastated by a storm that killed at least 139 people.

The Fire Department continues to search the city, but faces difficulties to reach some parts of the city, because of the rubble and the risk of new landslides.

213 people are still missing, according to the most recent update obtained by the report.

City officials and residents work with tractors, excavators, shovels and even with their bare hands to remove rubble, clear streets and try to give some air of normalcy to the mountain town. At least 930 people are homeless.

On Sunday, the 20th, officials from the city halls of Rio, Petrópolis and Niterói (Metropolitan Region) are going to get together to work together to clean up the mountain town, starting from the center of the city. The city has been in a state of calamity since Tuesday, when it rained 259.8 millimeters in 24 hours, surpassing the previous record of 168.2 millimeters, recorded on August 20, 1952. The rain, which in four hours exceeded expectations for the entire the month of February caused the destruction of hillsides, buildings, streets and cultural heritage.

According to the US embassy, ​​the amounts donated by the US will be used to distribute personal hygiene and cleaning and food safety kits to homeless families. The funds will be administered by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

“USAID joins efforts to help recover the damage caused to families in the Serrana Region of Rio de Janeiro, we are available to help them rebuild their lives,” said USAID Director in Brazil, Ted Gehr.

In a statement, Douglas Koneff, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy and Consulates in Brazil, stated that “one of the defining characteristics of the Brazil partnership is our desire to support each other in difficult times”. “It is heartbreaking for all of us to see this tragedy take over the city of Petrópolis. We offer our condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and the homeless,” he said.

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat