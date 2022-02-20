USA announces donation of R$ 520 thousand to Petrópolis







Rescue teams work in places with possible victims of burial, in Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio, this Friday, February 18, 2022 Photo: WILTON JUNIOR/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

The United States government announced this Saturday, 19, that it will donate R$ 520,000, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to families affected by heavy rains in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro. . Last Tuesday, the 15th, the city was devastated by a storm that killed at least 139 people and caused the destruction of hillsides, buildings, streets and cultural heritage.

The Fire Department continues to search the city, but faces difficulties to reach some parts of the city, because of the rubble and the risk of new landslides. 213 people are still missing. City officials and residents work with tractors, excavators, shovels and even with their bare hands to remove rubble, clear streets and try to give some air of normalcy to the mountain town. At least 930 people are homeless.

According to the US Embassy, ​​the amounts donated by the US will be used to distribute personal hygiene and cleaning and food safety kits to homeless families. The funds will be administered by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

“USAID joins efforts to help recover the damage caused to families in the Serrana Region of Rio de Janeiro, we are available to help them rebuild their lives”, said USAID Director in Brazil, Ted Gehr.

In a statement, Douglas Koneff, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy and Consulates in Brazil, said that “one of the defining characteristics of the Brazil partnership is our desire to support each other in difficult times.”

“It is heartbreaking for all of us to see this tragedy take over the city of Petrópolis. We offer our condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and the homeless,” he said.