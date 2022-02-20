Video: Pro-Russian politician and journalist fight on TV show in Ukraine

A journalist and a Ukrainian pro-Russia politician came to blows and exchanged fists during a debate that took place live on Ukrainian TV about the risk of invasion of the country by Russian troops, this Friday (18). The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

Journalist Yuriy Butusov was annoyed that deputy Nestor Shufrych, of the opposition For Life party, refused to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin when asked whether the politician could be considered a “murderer and criminal”.

“Let the Ukrainian authorities handle it,” Shufrych replied.

Also participating in the talk show “Freedom of Expression”, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk and former President Petro Poroshenko, who mocked Shufrych’s response.

“There is a Russian agent here in the studio,” said the former president of Ukraine.

Afterwards, Butusov stands up and slaps Shufrych across the face. The two get into a fistfight for over a minute on the studio floor. Participants on the show still try to break up the fight, but to no avail.

After a while, the two are separated and each resumes their places. You can see that the Ukrainian deputy was left with injuries to his face.

Check out the video below.

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat