Video: Shark kills diver on the eve of the wedding | world-news

Shark attacks around the world rose again in 2021, after three consecutive years of decline. The increase was approximately 40% compared to 2020, when only 52 accidents were recorded, according to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), released by the Department of Natural History at the Museum of Florida. New Zealand, South Africa and Brazil are the countries that most reported cases.

This week, the death of a diver drew attention and put Australian authorities on high alert. Simon Nellist, 35, died after being attacked by a 4.5m great white shark while training for a championship off Sydney beach. The swimmer was from the UK and was set to marry his fiancee, Jessie Ho.

A video recorded by a bather who was at the site records the moment of the tragedy.

According to New South Wales Police, the swimmer’s remains were found hours after the attack. “An investigation into the circumstances of the swimmer’s death is ongoing, and Little Bay Beach has been closed while police continue to search the area,” the spokesperson said.