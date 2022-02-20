Volunteers arrive in large numbers to help victims of tragedy at Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis | Mountain Region

A wave of solidarity “invaded” Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio, this Saturday (19). Throughout the day, several groups of volunteers arrived at Morro da Oficina, one of the regions most affected during the storm on Tuesday (15), to help the victims of the tragedy that has left more than 140 people dead and about 100 missing. in the city.
In a scenario of such tragedy, intense work is not only physical, but also emotional. Exhausted, volunteer civil firefighter Paulo Ricardo da Silva, sat crying on the floor this Saturday morning.
“When we were taking the child out, on the other side, the dog just stood there looking at me and licking my hand. And we went to find out, this dog belonged to the child that was being taken away”, said Paulo in tears.
Volunteers arrive in large numbers to help victims at Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis
The work of volunteers has become increasingly essential. They are the ones who guarantee food and a little comfort for those who are working day and night without stopping.
In the house of a resident, on one of the accesses to the hill, one of the main points of support was set up for the people who help with the rescue.
There is water, coffee, biscuits, fruits, all to help those who are working on the disaster. Even those who live in Petrópolis and have lost friends and acquaintances in the tragedy do not sit idly by.
Residents are moved with solidarity
“Gratitude is little compared to all the help, because, little by little, my family is being very blessed”, says salesperson Michelle Rodrigues, about the volunteers.
All over the city, relatives, friends, neighbors and even people from outside are mobilized In the landslide areas, firefighters and volunteers make a chain to remove the rubble.
On the way to Morro da Oficina, one of the most affected areas, those who work in the search find food prepared by Danilo and Márcia. They opened the house to everyone who needed it.
Volunteer mechanic searches for bodies alone in a risk area in Petrópolis (RJ) this Friday (18) — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1