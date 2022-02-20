What is the bacteria in the brain that left Paulinha Abelha in a coma

The singer Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta, is in a coma and was diagnosed with a bacteria in the brain, a condition known as meningitis.

The disease is usually transmitted from person to person, through the respiratory tract, by droplets and secretions from the nose and throat, by ingestion of contaminated water and food and contact with infected feces.

The singer is hospitalized in the ICU due to kidney problems and has not been reacting well to medical stimuli.Reproduction / Instagram

Paulinha, 43 years old, was born in Simão Dias, a small town of just over 40,000 inhabitants in the interior of Sergipe. At age 12, she started singing in electric trios.Reproduction / Instagram

As a young man, he sang in the bands Flor de Mel and Panela de Barro, but had to interrupt his career due to financial difficulties.Reproduction / Instagram

She joined the band Calcinha Preta in 1998. In the group, she participated in successful recordings, such as “Louca por ti”, “Ainda te amo”, “Baby doll” and “Liga pra mim”, in more than 20 albums recorded by bandReproduction / Instagram

After 12 years, Paulinha left the band to try projects with other members, but she did not have similar prominence in the forró scene.Reproduction / Instagram

Alongside her then-husband, singer Marlus Viana, also a former member of Calcinha Preta, she tried a new artistic project. The duo “Paulinha & Marlus” announced in 2014 the band’s returnReproduction / Instagram

In 2015, the couple divorced after 10 years together. Two years later, Paulinha started a romance with dancer Clevinho Santos, with whom she is currently married.Reproduction / Instagram

In 2016, she left the band for the second time and migrated to Gigantes do Brasil, which lasted less than a year. With Silvânia Aquino, lead singer of Calcinha Preta, she created the project Silvânia e PaulinhaReproduction / Instagram

However, in 2018, the duo gave up on the project and returned to their original band, Calcinha Preta, where they perform to this day.

Paulinha has more than 2 million followers on her Instagram profileReproduction / Instagram

In early February 2022, the singer needed to be hospitalized after suffering nausea and dizziness. The artist went to the ICU and, due to complications, is in a coma. Reproduction / Instagram

There are people who are contaminated and do not get sick, but can “carry” the bacteria or viruses and transmit it to other people.

There are two types of meningitis, bacterial and viral. According to the Instituto Fernandes Figueira (IFF), from Fiocruz, meningitis is an inflammatory process of the meninges, membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

In Brazil, it is considered a serious endemic disease, that is, cases are expected throughout the year, but bacterial meningitis is more common in winter and viral meningitis in summer.

Symptoms vary, but some of them are headache, fever, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, malaise, mental confusion, and red patches on the skin.

For viral meningitis, treatment is symptomatic, while in the case of bacterial meningitis, the use of antibiotics is necessary. The earlier the patient is diagnosed, the greater the chance of successful treatment.

Do you have a vaccine?

There are vaccines to prevent some types of bacterial meningitis, available in the Unified Health System (SUS). For virals, there is no prevention.

The type C meningitis vaccine should be given in the first few months of babies’ lives: two doses at 3 and 5 months of age, and a booster at 12 months.

The 10-valent pneumococcal vaccine (Pncc 10), which also prevents bacterial meningitis, should be given two doses at 2 and 4 months, and a booster at 12 months.

There are also vaccines to prevent other types of meningitis, types A, B, Y and W 135, but they are only available in private clinics.

