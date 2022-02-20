What is the “prince fee” paid by residents

Firefighters at rescue work in Petropolis

The storm in Petrópolis generated a negative reaction on social networks against the heirs of the Royal Family

They receive from the townspeople a laudémio dubbed the “prince tax”.

For each property transaction made in the region, 2.5% is passed on to the heirs of Dom Pedro II

O storm in Petrópolis, which reached the mark of 152 deaths this Saturday (19), generated a negative reaction on social networks against the heirs of the Royal Family, who receive from the residents of the city a laudémio dubbed the “prince tax”. With information from the G1 portal.

The “tax” is a fee, provided for by law, charged for real estate transactions in the region where Fazenda Córrego Seco was located. The then farm, today, encompasses the Center and other most valued neighborhoods of the Imperial City. Therefore, for each property transaction carried out in the region, a percentage of 2.5% is charged, which must be passed on to the heirs of Dom Pedro II, who was Emperor of Brazil.

The “prince tax” was created in 1847, and the collection is made by Companhia Imobiliária de Petrópolis, managed by the relatives of the former royal family.

A message published on the profile of Bertrand de Orleans e Bragança (D. Pedro’s heir), says that the self-styled Imperial Family of Brazil “is always willing to serve its people, offering prayers and solidarity to all who are suffering”.

The Monarchy was overthrown in 1889, with the Proclamation of the Republic, therefore, Brazil has no “royal family”.

On Friday (18), federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) presented a bill to the Chamber of Deputies to allocate the laudêmio to victims of floods in the municipality. The proposal foresees that the tax will be transferred to the Petrópolis City Hall, which will have the obligation to use the money in public policies to prevent and combat environmental disasters.

“It makes no sense, in the 21st century, for the residents of Petrópolis to pay a tax that only benefits the descendants of Emperor Dom Pedro II”, said Freixo.

Bertrand de Orleans e Bragança denied on his social network receiving the so-called “prince tax”.