where to watch, lineups, schedule and refereeing

With an eye on the Supercopa Cup, Flamengo and Atlético-MG are in search of the first trophy of the year. After a tug of war behind the scenes, Cuiabá was appointed as the headquarters and the Arena Pantanal hosts the game. The ball rolls at 16:00 (Brasília time).

Hired this year, coaches Paulo Sousa and Turco Mohamed will send their main pieces available for the match to the field. Historical rivals, red-black and athleticans make the second title dispute in the history of the duel. In 1980, Fla took the best and lifted the Brazilian Cup.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast by Globo (all over Brazil) and also by Sportv.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT). The match starts at 16:00 (Brasília time).

lineups

Atlético-MG: Everson, Mariano, Godín, Nathan Silva and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho Fernández; Zaracho (Savarino), Keno and HulkTechnician: Antonio Mohamed

Flamengo: Hugo Souza; Fabricio Bruno, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Rodinei, Willian Arão, João Gomes and Everton Ribeiro; Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique (Vitinho) and Gabigol. Technician: Paulo Sousa

embezzlement

Flamengo does not count defender Rodrigo Caio, recovering from surgery on his right knee, and Thiago Maia, who suffered a deep cut on his left leg during training. At Galo, Zaracho has pain in his left thigh and hasn’t trained in the last few days. With a sprained left knee, Vargas is out.

Arbitration

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Bruno Raphael Pires (GO)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)