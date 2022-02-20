Who was Epstein’s former collaborator who was found dead in prison

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago News Comments Off on Who was Epstein’s former collaborator who was found dead in prison 0 Views

Grishlane Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein and Jean-Luc Brunel on a plane

Credit, US Attorney’s Office

photo caption,

Court documents allege Jean-Luc Brunel (right) recruited girls for Jeffrey Epstein

A former French modeling agent and close associate of the late American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, involved in sex crimes, has been found dead in his cell in a Paris prison, France.

Jean-Luc Brunel was found hanged in the La Santé penitentiary on Saturday morning (2/19), according to French media.

Brunel had been in detention for more than two years, since the start of a formal investigation, after being accused of sexual harassment and rape against young people aged between 15 and 18 in France.

He denied the accusations.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ukraine demands full Western support against possible Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on Saturday urged Western powers to defend their country unreservedly against …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved