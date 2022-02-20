Who was Epstein’s former collaborator who was found dead in prison

5 hours ago

Credit, US Attorney’s Office photo caption, Court documents allege Jean-Luc Brunel (right) recruited girls for Jeffrey Epstein

A former French modeling agent and close associate of the late American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, involved in sex crimes, has been found dead in his cell in a Paris prison, France.

Jean-Luc Brunel was found hanged in the La Santé penitentiary on Saturday morning (2/19), according to French media.

Brunel had been in detention for more than two years, since the start of a formal investigation, after being accused of sexual harassment and rape against young people aged between 15 and 18 in France.

He denied the accusations.

Police opened an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Girls for Epstein

Brunel was co-founder of the French modeling agency Karin Models, created in 1977, and of MC2 Models Management in the United States, and was funded by Epstein.

The financier Jeffrey Epstein became known around the world because of the sex scandals in which he was involved.

Epstein was also found hanged in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges he ran a network that used underage girls for sex.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Jean-Luc Brunel was found hanged in his cell on Saturday morning

Epstein was a convicted sex offender and faced other lawsuits for the same reason. One of the cases involving him was a sex crime charge against a minor in Florida in 2008, to which he had previously pleaded guilty.

An investigation into allegations against Epstein for rape and sexual assault, focusing on French victims and suspects, led authorities to Brunel.

US court documents pointed out that Brunel recruited girls for Epstein, promised them contracts in the fashion world and took them on a plane from France to the United States.

Virginia Giuffre, one of the main accusers in the Epstein trial, claimed she was forced to have sex with Brunel.

In November 2009, the former French modeling agent was arrested at Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Senegal.