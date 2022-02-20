Will Atlético-MG vs Flamengo live on TV? Find out where to watch online · TV news

Brazilian Supercup match, Atlético-MG x Flamengo takes place this Sunday (20), at 16:00 (Brasilia time). The match will be played in a single match, at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá. The live broadcast will be from Globo and SporTV. To watch online, the options are Globoplay and Globo Channels.

The game will be broadcast throughout Brazil on open TV, with narration by Luis Roberto and comments by Júnior and Caio Ribeiro. Paulo César de Oliveira will be at Central do Apito, while Eric Faria and Rodrigo Franco will report. Fans can follow for free and online through the “Agora na Globo” function on Globoplay.

Luiz Carlos Jr narrates on SporTV alongside commentators Lédio Carmona, Fábio Júnior and Pedrinho. Sandro Meira Ricci will analyze the arbitration. Guido Nunes and Guto Rabelo will be the field reporters. Channel subscribers can follow through the Canalis Globo app or website. Just enter and login with the data of the respective operator.

The match can also be seen with the acquisition of the Globoplay + live channels combo, whose monthly subscription costs R$ 49.90, while the annual plan costs R$ 42.90.

live supercup

The Supercup is played between the winners of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil. In 2021, Galo was the champion of both competitions. In this way, Flamengo got the other vacancy because of the second place in the Brasileirão.

Rubro-Negro has already won the tournament twice: against Athletico-PR (in 2020) and Palmeiras (2021). Atlético-MG will make its debut. Whoever wins the duel will pocket the amount of R$ 5 million as a prize. The runner-up will receive R$ 2 million.