Will Itapemirim return? Company continues to have problems

On February 17th, the deadline given by Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos to fly again ended. The deadline was informed to Procon-SP shortly after the company’s operation was interrupted, on December 17, 2021, and ended up not being met.

In these two months, the company accumulated several labor lawsuits, requests for reimbursement not met, ban on flying and selling tickets through Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), among other problems.

Returning further and further away

The company sent most of its fleet of seven planes out of Brazil, leaving only two in the country. One of them, an Airbus A319, did not even fly for the company.

The company claims that these aircraft were sent for maintenance in the United States because TAP M&E and Digex, which provided this type of service to Itapemirim, no longer perform the task. At the same time, the company says that the leasing contracts (which are a kind of leasing) for the planes are maintained without any problems.

At the same time, UMB Bank, owner of four aircraft operated by Itapemirim, requested the cancellation of the Brazilian registration of three of its returned aircraft that are in the United States. The request was made this week to Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).

When questioned, Itapemirim says that “it mobilizes administratively, making necessary adjustments in order to strictly comply with the rules of the National Civil Aviation Agency – Anac – in order to revoke the decision that suspended the Air Operator Certificate – COA”.

Missing refunds and increased processes

In the São Paulo Court of Justice alone, there are more than 600 lawsuits filed against the air arm of the Itapemirim Group. Most are related to flight cancellations, moral damages and reimbursement of tickets that were not honored.

In social networks, complaints multiply on several pages and profiles. The group “Itapemirim Passages Canceladas” is one of them, with dozens of complaints, since before the interruption of the company’s operations.

It was created by entrepreneur Laís Fortunato Martins in November last year. According to Laís, the idea came about after experiencing problems for a flight from Fortaleza to Guarulhos, where she says there was an improper charge on her card after trying to reschedule a flight, but the rescheduling would not have been confirmed.

His flight to São Paulo was changed from the 1st of December to the early hours of the 2nd, when he traveled with his two daughters. The return was scheduled for December 15th, but the company rescheduled for the 20th.

The company’s operations ceased on December 17, and she chose to pay R$2,000 to fly her family back to Ceará on another airline. “If I knew I was going to go through all this trouble because of R$200 less [no valor da passagem]I would have flown with another company”, says Laís.

In early February, the entrepreneur had a meeting scheduled at Procon-CE with the company, but says that no one from the company attended and ended up choosing to go to court to get the amounts spent.

On this issue, the company said in a note:

“In relation to reimbursement, the company maintains understandings with its customers, always prioritizing the amicable agreement. As for the lawsuits filed, the company respects the citizens’ right to appeal to justice, but has closed extrajudicial agreements. Justice, always seeking agreement to fulfill its commitments”.

Sought, Procon-SP did not respond until the conclusion of this report if it is following the agreement signed with the company in December.

Labor lawsuits

Several unions across the country filed class-action lawsuits in court to guarantee the payment of salaries to company employees. Almost all of them deal with delays in payments and non-compliance with labor laws.

In one of them, moved by the National Aeronauts Union (which represents pilots and flight attendants), the blocking of R$ 1 million from Itapemirim’s accounts was guaranteed for the payment of arrears, fines for repeated delays in payments and FGTS collection.

The Airline Workers Union in the State of São Paulo, which covers airline workers who work on the ground, filed a lawsuit in early February, also seeking to block the company’s assets for the payment of wages.

At the same time, the Association of Labor Creditors and Former Employees of the Itapemirim Group also criticized the expenses with the airline. These amounts, according to the association, could be spent on the payment of the company’s debts with the group’s creditors.

According to a report by the administrator accompanying the group’s judicial recovery, until November 2021, around R$ 32.3 million of the company’s money was spent on its air arm.

The company did not inform the report of the UOL its position on labor issues.