With full cast, Flamengo embarks for the Supercup dispute | Flamengo

With 29 related athletes, Flamengo embarked, on Saturday afternoon, for Cuiabá. This Sunday, at 4 pm, the team will face Atlético-MG for the Supercopa do Brasil, at Arena Pantanal.

Coach Paulo Souza listed all the players, but Gustavo Henrique must not be able to play. He felt pain in his right knee during the week and missed the last two training sessions. Therefore, although related, he should not even appear among the reserves.

The probable Flamengo that will catch the Rooster is the following: Hugo, Fabrício Bruno, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Rodinei, Willian Arão, Andreas (Gomes) and Everton Ribeiro; Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

1 of 3 Gabigol on departure from Flamengo to Cuiabá — Photo: Ronald Lincoln Gabigol boarding Flamengo to Cuiabá — Photo: Ronald Lincoln

Rodrigo Caio is another one that appears in the list, but he still doesn’t have the conditions to play. Of the 29 listed players, the coach can only bring 23 to the match. Therefore, six athletes will be cut, among them, Rodrigo Caio and Gustavo Henrique.

2 of 3 Arrascaeta poses with a fan before boarding — Photo: Ronald Lincoln Arrascaeta poses with a fan before boarding — Photo: Ronald Lincoln