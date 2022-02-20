With practically a reserve team, Corinthians only draws with Botafogo-SP

O Corinthians went to Ribeirão Preto this Saturday and stopped the sequence of three consecutive victories by drawing 1-1 with Botafogo-SP, at Santa Cruz stadium, for the eighth round of the Paulista Championship. With the result, the alvinegro went to 14 points, in the lead of group A, while Pantera went to the third place of group C, with 12.

The team was still commanded by the interim Fernando Lázaro, while the new coach has not arrived yet – the Portuguese Luís Castro is the most likely name. He would be negotiating the release of the release clause with his current club, Al-Duhail, from Qatar.

Despite the almost total change in the lineup – only three names considered starters started -, the design was the same, 4-1-4-1, but with a quality far below that seen in the last rounds, in addition to the lack of chemistry, as already was expected. Defender Raul Gustavo, selected to replace Gil, scored for Timão, while Hélio Paraíba scored. Paulinho, Willian, Renato Augusto and Giuliano entered the second stage.

The alvinegro gains a week of breath at the beginning of the season. The next appointment will only be on Sunday, against RB Bragantino, at 11 am, at Neo Química Arena. Botafogo-SP is in the middle of the week with Azuriz-PR, for the first round of the Copa do Brasil. For the State, I also play on Sunday, at 8:30 pm, against São Bernardo.

The game

Very little happened in the first half of the first half. Corinthians tried to infiltrate the Botafogo defense, while the hosts tried to take advantage of the few counterattacks. The first arrival of the alvinegro happened in a weak kick by Roni, at seven minutes, out, after a pass from Cantillo.

Pantera’s most dangerous move came in the 20th minute, when Dudu advanced through the middle and came face to face with Cássio, but the kick was chewed up and weak, in the hands of the goalkeeper. Another player who was in danger was Bruno Michel, on the right. At 26, Gustavo Silva started on the left and made a good individual move, but ended up blocked in the submission.

The game started to get busier, but still with few clear chances. At 33, Luan kicked high towards the goal and Deivity had to put the ball out in an almost “cover”.

Leaving for the end of the first half, Cantillo took a free-kick at the second post, Róger Guedes passed behind and Raul Gustavo appeared to finish, with no chance of defense, opening the scoring in the 40th minute. And the defender still scored another “goal”: he took the ball on the line, avoiding the tie for Botafogo-SP in a kick by Tiago Reis.

On the return of the break, without changes, Pantera stayed more in the attacking field and looking to reach the equalizer, mainly from the top. At 18, Hélio headed over the goal, but, at 22, Hélio Paraíba managed to hit the back of the net, leaving everything the same, after a well-aimed cross by Jean.

Realizing the moment, Lázaro put Paulinho and Willian in the match, but nothing much changed. Close to the 35th minute, Renato Augusto and Giuliano also entered, forming the star quintet of the Parque São Jorge team. Even so, it was Pantera who created the most and tried to reach the turnaround. In the final minutes, however, Corinthians pressed the Botafogo area, but without success.

DATASHEET

Botafogo-SP 1 x 1 Corinthians

Place: Santa Cruz Stadium, in Ribeirão Preto (SP)

Date: February 19, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 18:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Douglas Marques das Flores

auxiliaries: Fabrini Belivaqua Costa and Vladimir Nunes da Silva

VAR: Vinicius Furlan

GOALS: Corinthians: Raul Gustavo, at 40′ 1st; Botafogo-SP: Hélio Paraíba, at 22′ of the 2nd quarter.

Yellow cards: Cassio and Xavier (Corinthians)

Public: 13,936 people

Income: BRL 784 thousand

BOTAFOGO-SP: Deivity; Marlon, Joseph, Joaquim Henrique and Jean Victor; Tárik, Emerson, Fillipe Souto (War); Bruno Michel (Luqueta), Dudu (Kadu Barone) and Tiago Reis (Hélio).

Technician: Leandro Zago

CORINTHIANS: Cassio; João Pedro, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Bruno Melo; Cantillo (Paulinho), Roni (Xavier), Luan (Willian); Adson (Renato Augusto), Gustavo Silva (Giuliano) and Róger Guedes.

Technician: Fernando Lazaro (interim)

Leave your comment