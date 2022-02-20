With salaries of up to BRL 15,000, Zenklub opens 40 job vacancies

Remote work has become a more possible reality in Brazil with the Covid-19 pandemic. Many companies and employees have confirmed that the working model really works. And today that has been the choice of many workers looking for remote employment opportunities. In other words, without leaving the house.

And companies around the world have offered good salaries, especially in the areas of marketing and technology. A startup, for example, has 40 jobs in the home office model, with salaries that reach R$ 15 thousand.

remote work

Zenklub specializes in mental health. Several professionals such as psychologists and psychoanalysts register on the platform to offer care services. Now Zenklub has more than 40 open remote work spots.

Stakeholders must be from the technology areas. Since the vacancies are for Full Data Engineer, Product Design Manager, Developer (a) Backend and Front-end and many others.

Those selected to be part of the startup’s group of employees receive salaries ranging from BRL 3,000 to BRL 15,000 according to their area of ​​expertise and qualification.

In addition to good salaries, the company also offers benefits such as health and dental plans, as well as flexible hours.

To apply, interested parties must access the Zenklub careers portal and check more details of each of the vacancies. Today the startup is recognized for offering services to large companies, such as Ambev and Natura.