Workers have the right to redeem BRL 23.5 million in Caixa

According to Caixa, more than BRL 23.5 million are ready to be collected by workers registered with PIS/Pasep.

About 10.6 million recipients of the benefit did not withdraw the money until January of this year. It is worth noting that the remuneration can also be collected by heirs of employees who exercised the function between 1971 and 1988.

The good news is that those registered in the PIS/Pasep fund until October 4, 1988, who have not yet sought their amount, can withdraw the full amount.

You are likely to also like:

FGTS: Caixa will change rules for birthday withdrawals; check out

Confirmed: 6 PIS/Pasep payments of up to BRL 1212 for this week

How to redeem available money?

Anyone who has a checking account at Caixa Econômica Federal receives the money automatically. Brazilians who have the Citizen Card can collect the benefit at lottery, self-service units and Caixa Aqui terminals, if the value does not exceed R$ 3 thousand.

Anyone who is not a Caixa account holder or has a Citizen Card must go to the institution’s branch with a photo identification document. It is worth remembering that workers or holders of heirs must withdraw the amount by June 1, 2025.

For those who have inherited the accounts, it is not necessary to present a declaration proving dependence and that they receive a death benefit, court permit, inventory or death certificate.

Interested parties can also download the Digital Work Card application on the Android or iOS system to check if there is money available for withdrawal.

Who is entitled to the benefit?

Workers who can withdraw PIS must be aware of the following criteria:

The employee must have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages according to the base year;

Be enrolled in PIS for at least five years;

Have information registered by the employing company correctly in the Annual Social Information List (Rais).

The employee must have worked on a remunerated basis for a legal entity for at least 30 consecutive days in the base year.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com