Yagán language practically extinct with the death of the last speaker in Chile – Observer

The indigenous language Yagán is in danger of disappearing with the death of its last speaker, Chile, considered a living treasure of Humanity by UNESCO in 2009.

Cristina Calderón died on Wednesday at the age of 93 and took with him the language of his indigenous ancestors. As part of his legacy is a dictionary he created with translations from Yagán into Spanish.

After the death of her sister Úrsula in 2003, Cristina Calderón was the last person in the world to speak Yagán. Even so, the dictionary left means that the possibility of rescuing the language remains open, advances the newspaper The Guardian.

My mother, Cristina Calderón, died at the age of 93. I deeply regret not being with her when she left. It is sad news for the Yagán people,” she wrote on the social network. twitter the woman’s daughter, Lidia González Calderón.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric mourned Cristina’s death in twitter stressing that “their love, teachings and struggles (…) will live forever”.

Known as “grandma Cristina” by neighbors and close people, Cristina Calderón has become a symbol of the people’s cultural resistance indigenous who for six thousand years inhabited Tierra del Fuego, in the extreme south of America.

The woman lived in a simple house and earns her living selling handicrafts in Villa Ukika, a town created by the Yagán people on the outskirts of Puerto Williams.

I am the last Yagán speaker. Others still understand, but they don’t speak,” Cristina told journalists who visited her in 2017, quoted by the Santiago Times newspaper.

Although there are still a few dozen Yagáns left in the world, over the generations the people of the community stopped learning the language, which with the death of Cristina became practically extinct.