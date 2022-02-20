YouTube may prevent users from sharing videos

O Youtube looks for ways to stop false information before it goes viral and prevent sharing on other platforms . But Google’s video platform has a rather difficult problem on its hands. Disinformation and fake news content on YouTube, even when not driven by algorithms, ends up going viral.

Even if YouTube puts warnings or purposely reduces the reach of this content among its users, the videos end up going viral through other platforms. That is, the video is on YouTube, but it is shared in groups on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram and all sorts of social networks. The way out, possibly, would be to limit the sharing of YouTube videos.

Who commented on the difficulties of YouTube and the possibility of combating video sharing was none other than Neal Mohan, the platform’s director of products. On Thursday, Mohan published a surprisingly candid post about the company’s efforts to combat disinformation.

Certainly disinformation videos are nothing new, as flat-Earthers can attest. But in the case of themes already identified, it is easier to bar the content. The hard part is dealing with new types of misinformation that can quickly emerge and spread before reliable sources can verify and debunk the hoaxes. .

“Increasingly, a completely new narrative can quickly emerge and gain points of view,” said Mohan. “Or, narratives can slide from topic to topic — for example, some general wellness content can lead to vaccine hesitancy.”

Portuguese moderation is expensive and difficult

The local component is still a big problem. Content moderation solutions are still more efficient for English than languages ​​like Portuguese. The problem is not limited to Google. A series of documents about Facebook released last year showed how Americans have a much higher standard of moderation compared to other countries.

Another problem is that these platforms operate outside the United States without deep knowledge of the local culture and politics, as the controversies involving Twitter reveal in several countries, from India to Brazil.

Controversies such as the removal of videos of President Jair Bolsonaro from YouTube are an example of the complexity of the problem. It was already public knowledge that chloroquine treatment was ineffective, but how would the algorithm predict that a country’s president would continue to propagate disinformation?

Or that journalist Alexandre Garcia, shortly before being fired from CNN Brasil, a traditional brand in world journalism, would support false claims about chloroquine? What’s more, taking a video of a president off the air always becomes a political issue.

Mohan suggests that one possibility would be to use keywords in more languages ​​to detect and flag misinformation in other regions. , as well as working with regional analysts to spot local theories of misinformation that YouTube may have missed. The company is also considering partnerships with non-governmental organizations to better understand regional and local disinformation.

Humans replacing machines

The solution certainly lies in increasing the number of local publishers. And that comes at a cost, which should diminish the big margins of tech giants like Google and Meta (as Facebook came to be called). But it becomes increasingly clear that algorithms alone cannot solve the problem.

TikTok, for example, takes a different approach to American big tech. The Chinese company uses a much more human-based model in its moderation process, particularly in content that goes to For Your Page, where the most successful videos are highlighted.

But really the biggest change is the possibility — still under evaluation — that YouTube could disable the sharing button on disinformation videos. The company is also considering “breaking links” for videos that have already been deleted on YouTube but may have been shared on other platforms. .

Users’ freedom

“We dealt with the possibility that preventing shares may go too far in restricting a viewer’s freedoms,” Mohan said. “Our systems reduce unsafe content in recommendations, but sharing a link is an active choice a person can make, as opposed to a more passive action like watching a recommended video.”

Another possible solution proposed by Mohan is to embed warnings in the middle of the videos, they would act as a “spin” to inform users that the video may contain wrong information.

For major breaking news events such as natural disasters, the company is exploring new disclaimers for videos or search results “warning viewers that high-quality information is lacking” up until that point, Mohan wrote.

Change in posture is positive

The executive’s post is positive for many reasons. It points out Google’s concern with content moderation, reveals the difficulty of doing this through algorithms and addresses the dilemmas of freedom of expression, but above all, it shows a clear change in attitude of YouTube, and by extension, of Google, owner of the video platform.

Unlike other Google placements, Mohan’s text suggests a range of possibilities rather than definitive actions.

“Typically, when a major platform decides to speak out about efforts to combat harmful content, it lays out a series of immediate next steps and says little about the future,” wrote journalist Casey Newton of Platformer. “Mohan, on the other hand, speculated about some things YouTube can do, inviting a dialogue about what would be the best way for a major platform to address these issues.”

It’s a sea change from the tech giants. If in the past they always seemed super confident and pointed to algorithms as the solution to everything, now they seem more and more comfortable saying that they don’t know what the solution to the problem is. It is also an admission that the control they have over their own technologies is far less than many realize.

no easy answer

The reality is that in most situations, companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter don’t have any good options to choose from. Everything social networks do to make platforms safer can have negative consequences for a significant portion of people.

Note that no big tech gains from misinformation. Misleading videos about vaccines, politics, or whatever the topic is, is bad for business. Advertisers don’t want their brands associated with misinformation.

As Mohan made clear, YouTube doesn’t have the answer to ending misinformation, but admitting the problem and being open to dialogue is a big step in the right direction.