12 Vitamin D-rich foods essential for bone protection

THE D vitamin, obtained through the absorption of sunlight, is extremely important for the proper functioning of our body. Without it, we are subject to the development of rickets, diabetes, hypertension, multiple sclerosis, osteoporosis, some heart problems and even cancer.

In addition, vitamin D also helps in the absorption of calcium, making the bones protected. It is very important that each person’s diet includes foods that are rich in vitamins and nutrients.

Thus, the consumption of foods that have vitamin D and sun exposure, at the right times and for the right time, will provide a better quality of life, in addition to preventing serious diseases.

Vitamin D benefits

The main functions of this vitamin for our body are:

Strengthening muscles, bones and teeth, increasing the absorption of calcium in the body and helping to build muscle mass;

Helps prevent diabetes by regulating blood glucose levels;

Improves immunity;

Reduces inflammation in the body;

Helps fight autoimmune diseases;

Helps in the prevention of multiple sclerosis, osteoporosis, heart problems, cancer, among other diseases;

It reduces blood pressure and, consequently, the risk of hypertension.

Here are some foods that are rich in vitamin D to include in your diet: