5 Great Movies That Recently Arrived On Netflix And Will Invade Your Week

The investment in productions outside the Hollywood axis makes the Netflix catalog one of the most diversified in the streaming world. To make life easier for cinephiles, Revista Bula made a selection, with productions from five countries, which recently debuted on the platform and will make your week much better. In the list, only productions acclaimed by the public and the critics, among them, the competitors for the Oscar 2022, “Mães Paralelas”, by Pedro Almodóvar; and “Three Songs for Benazir”, directed by Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei. The titles are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.
Parallel Mothers (2021), Pedro Almodóvar
After professional photographer Janis meets Arturo, a forensic archaeologist, in an essay for a magazine, they return to work together digging a mass grave in a village. Soon the two embark on a passionate affair, although Arturo is married. Janis gets pregnant. In the delivery room, she meets Ana, a troubled teenager whose pregnancy is equally accidental. Their friendship continues beyond the walls of the hospital and becomes intimate. Everything changes when Janis discovers that her daughters have been switched at the maternity ward.
Munich: On the Edge of War (2021), Christian Schwochow
In 1938, during the Munich Conference, European leaders make an attempt to stop Adolf Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia and starting another global conflict. British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich to attend the meeting. Soon they are tasked with a different mission, which aims to reveal to world leaders, including Neville Chamberlain, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a confidential document that proves Hitler’s plans to expand German territory. The hope is that Chamberlain does not go ahead with the plan to give the Sudetenland to the German head of state.
The Falls (2021), Mong-Hong Chung
Pin-Wen is a single mother who works for a multinational company while living with her teenage daughter Xiao Jin. One day, she is informed that there will be a severe pay cut and that her daughter will be forced to self-quarantine after a classmate tests positive for coronavirus. Pin-Wen is also required to work from home as required by the company. At home, Xiao isolates himself in her room and takes advantage of the suspicions of having Covid-19 to not communicate with her mother. The relationship between mother and daughter is increasingly deteriorated as they become isolated together and must face a reality they have never experienced before.
Three Songs for Benazir (2021), Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei
Shaista Khan is an Afghan brick maker who wants to enlist in his country’s army. He aspires to a better job so he can provide more for his wife, Benazir, and their family. With a poor education and a desire to return to school to finish his studies incomplete, Shaista also wants to be the first of his tribe to be a soldier. Despite the encouragement of some, he also receives resistance from family members and members of his community about his choices.
Journey to the Top of the Earth (2021), Patrick Imbert
Fukamachi is a photojournalist who, after decades of obsessing over finding a climber named Habu, finds him in Nepal. Now an old man and a recluse, the climber claims to have found a camera that belonged to George Mallory, a climber who tried to climb Everest in 1953 but disappeared. As the two bond, Fukamachi discovers that Habu’s contempt for his sports opponents, in addition to a life marked by personal tragedy, has made him withdrawn and isolated. But the two have more in common than the photographer imagined.
Bonus
Believe Me: The Lisa Mcvey Story (2018)
In 1984, a 17-year-old Florida girl named Lisa McVey is kidnapped and raped by serial killer Bobby Joe Long. McVey manages to use reverse psychology to break free. When she returns home, however, no one believes her story. Until a detective who listens to her testimony recognizes the serial killer who kidnapped her and decides to investigate.