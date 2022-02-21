5 Great Movies That Recently Arrived On Netflix And Will Invade Your Week

The Falls (2021), Mong-Hong Chung

Pin-Wen is a single mother who works for a multinational company while living with her teenage daughter Xiao Jin. One day, she is informed that there will be a severe pay cut and that her daughter will be forced to self-quarantine after a classmate tests positive for coronavirus. Pin-Wen is also required to work from home as required by the company. At home, Xiao isolates himself in her room and takes advantage of the suspicions of having Covid-19 to not communicate with her mother. The relationship between mother and daughter is increasingly deteriorated as they become isolated together and must face a reality they have never experienced before.