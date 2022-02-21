Accumulated! Dupla-sena 2337 result: check the scores drawn today (19)

Saturday, February 19th, the Results Dupla-sena 2337 came out, with prize of BRL 7.5 million. In the last previous draw, held in Wednesdayno one got the 6 tens and accumulated. Check out more details here, in the session of lotteriesof Techno News.

THE Cashier performs sweepstakes Double Seat, 3 times a week, Monday and Tuesday and Saturday. In addition, the transmission of the draw is carried out through the digital channels of the Box on YouTube and Facebook. See here the dozens drawn today, to Double Seat 2337:

Result of Double Sena 2337:

1st Draw: 06-17-22-32-43-49

2nd Draw: 20-28-29-32-42-43

With a single bet, 6 tensyour chances of taking the top prize of Double Seat 2337 are of one (1) chance in 15.8 million, that is, to win the main prize, you need to hit the 6 tens drawn.

You will like: Result of Lotofácil, contest 2453, this Saturday (19/02), prize of R$ 4 million.

AdvertsInvalid channel ID or no videos.

However, you can increase your odds by adding dozens to your game or purchasing a Bolão, that you find in Lottery Houses and Online Lotteries.

Content related post

How to bet on Dupla-Sena?

to bet on Double Seat is very simple and it is still possible to bet until 17:30 lottery houses. In the same way, you can also bet on the Caixa Online Lotteries or Accredited Lotteries that receive bets until 3 pm on the day of the draw.

A single bet with 6 numbers cost BRL 2.5 If you want to add dozens to your game, you will pay a higher amount. In addition, you can choose a Quina cake.

Therefore, take the main prize whoever hits the 6 tens. However, whoever hits 5, 4 and 3 tens also win smaller prizes, making the corner and four of the Double Seat.

Check your bets and stay tuned, as the prizes expire after 90 days of the draw, after which it is passed on to the National Treasury and the winner is no longer entitled to the prize.

You will like: Result of Dupla-sena, contest 2337, this Friday (19/02), prize of R$ 7.5 million.