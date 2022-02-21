After meeting on Saturday night, Luís Castro says “yes” and is close to being Botafogo’s new coach | botafogo

Botafogo practically closed the hiring of Luís Castro. A virtual meeting held on Saturday night brought news to the Portuguese coach. Without the presence of John Textor, the meeting between the coach, his agent and an alvinegro representative discussed a restructuring in the football department and also the participation of the Portuguese in the base project.

The proposals form part of the “long term project” that the ge anticipated. Luís Castro liked what he heard and said “yes” to Botafogo-as he had already done with the alvinegros last week and, on Friday, with Corinthians. It is because of these twists that Botafogo does not confirm the agreement and will only manifest itself through an official statement.

The signing of the contract and the announcement should be made after the coach takes charge of Al-Duhail against Qatar SC, in the Qatari League, on Monday.

Sources that had access to the terms of the negotiation anticipated the ge that Luís Castro will practically have carte blanche to tinker with the football department. The project is expected to get off the ground in up to 18 months – a period in which the coach would have full support from the direction to put the plans into practice.

The freedom to structure the football department includes not only the professional, but also the basic categories. The intention is that Castro can do at Botafogo the same thing he did at Porto, when he restructured the club’s lower divisions.

In addition to the freedom to change the base and the year and a half with a “guarantee” of employment, Luís Castro also knows how much the club offers him and the coaching staff. Textor is willing to pay 3.5 million euros annually (BRL 20.35 million at the current rate, around BRL 1.56 million per month) to count on the coach.

Castro was already about to close with Corinthians. However, on Saturday, the ge reported that the São Paulo team did not intend to take a fine from Portuguesewhich complicated the agreement.

