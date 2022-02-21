After “yes” to Corinthians and Botafogo, Luís Castro should announce decision this Monday

So much Corinthians how much Botafogo try to hire the Portuguese coach Luís Castro to continue his projects in 2022. His answer, however, should only be announced this Monday, after the game of his current club, Al-Duhail, from Qatar.

As determined by Sports Gazettehe said yes to Corinthians last week, after the proposal made by the Corinthians boardand also gave a positive response to representatives of the Rio club at a meeting this weekend.

In contact with the report on Sunday night, Luís Castro’s manager, Antônio Teixeira, explained that the situation is still pending, ensuring that the two clubs continue with possibilities.

That is, there is still no way to pin where the professional will go. The issue of the contractual fine, of around R$ 7 million, is one of the obstacles. Corinthians would not be willing to disburse this amount.

At first, the board hoped that Castro and his businessmen would reach an amicable termination with the Arab club. Therefore, Botafogo ended up having an advantage, since they would be willing to pay the amount.

However, the São Paulo club tries to negotiate this fine. Corinthians studies financial engineering before any decision, so everything remains open.

This year, Corinthians competes in the Campeonato Paulista, Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. At the moment, he is the leader of group A in the State and comes from a 1-1 draw against Botafogo-SP. His next appointment is on Sunday, at 11 am, against RB Bragantino, at Neo Química Arena.

