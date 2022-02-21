Airstrike on Niger Border Leaves Children Dead, Official Says | World

Nigerian soldiers killed and injured children in an airstrike in neighboring Niger, a local governor in Niger, state television and an aid agency said on Sunday, though Nigeria’s armed forces said they were still investigating the incident.

The attack took place in the village of Nachadé, in the Maradi region of Niger, on Friday (18), just a few kilometers from the Nigerian border, said Chaibou Aboubacar, governor of Maradi. He said seven children were killed and five were injured.

He was unable, however, to state how he learned that Nigerian forces were responsible for the attack. Niger state television also claimed the attack was carried out by Nigerian forces, without providing evidence.

Niger police seize more than 200kg of cocaine from mayor’s truck

“As a matter of policy, the Nigerian Air Force does not make incursions into areas outside Nigeria’s territorial boundaries. That is our policy,” said Major General Jimmy Akpor, Nigeria’s Director of Defense Information. He said an investigation is ongoing.

The NGO Doctors Without Borders, which treated some of the wounded, confirmed the attack. According to the organization, 12 people died, including four children. Locals told MSF that Nigerian forces were chasing targets who had fled a border town.